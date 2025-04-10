Your Behavioral Health Appoints Matthew Zubiller As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Zubiller brings over 25 years of experience in healthcare leadership, specializing in strategic growth and operational excellence. He is a proven leader in scaling businesses in healthcare, provider services, technology, and revenue cycle solutions. Zubiller most recently served as CEO and a Board Member of e4health, a leading national provider of healthcare data management services and revenue cycle solutions. He previously held executive roles at other premier healthcare services providers, including McKesson/Change Healthcare (now Optum), AMN Healthcare, and Smile Brands.

"When I look back on the past three decades, I'm filled with gratitude-for the challenges we overcame, the lives we touched, and the extraordinary people who made it all possible," Joly said. "Passing the baton to Matt is a proud moment. He brings the right mix of heart and strategy to carry YBH's mission to 'create change' into the future."

Under Joly's leadership, YBH became an industry leader widely recognized for its dedication to exceptional patient care and innovation in the field of behavioral health. Joly shaped YBH into the respected organization it is today and laid the groundwork for its future success. His hands-on approach and unwavering commitment to the mission of improving lives left an indelible mark on both the company and the communities it serves.

"It is an honor to succeed Mike, whose leadership has been foundational and transformative," Zubiller said. "I am excited to continue his legacy of quality care while working toward new advancements in behavioral health that address the needs of our communities. Our mission to 'create change' in the lives of those we serve will remain at the heart of everything we do."

Under Zubiller's oversight, YBH will continue its commitment to providing best-in-class behavioral health services, offering comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment programs designed to improve the well-being of individuals across California. YBH's family of brands includes Neuro Wellness Spa (NWS), Clear Behavioral Health (CBH), and New Life House (NLH).

"Mike has been an extraordinary visionary leader, shaping the very heart and soul of YBH," said Dr. Martha Koo, Chief Medical Officer of Your Behavioral Health. "I am so grateful for Mike's experience, expertise, and acumen, to which YBH owes its clinical excellence and ability to improve the lives of so many. I am excited to benefit from the contributions Mike will bring as a trusted board member and advisor going forward, and from the fresh perspectives Matt will undoubtedly bring to YBH. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional care and create meaningful change for those we serve."

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to YBH," said Andrew Shear, a member of the YBH Board of Directors and a Principal at Comvest Private Equity, a leading middle-market private equity investment group. "Matt's extensive leadership experience, vision for the future of behavioral health and collaborative leadership style make him the ideal leader to guide YBH through its continued growth."

Zubiller also been an entrepreneur, author, and advisor, contributing valuable insights to the healthcare sector. He serves on the American Cancer Society's Southern California Board and CEO Council and previously chaired Leadership Development for the Board of the American Heart Association. Zubiller holds degrees from London Business School, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and University of California Berkeley.

Your Behavioral Health is a leading behavioral health services platform that provides comprehensive, best-in-class services for adults and teens across the continuum of mental health and addiction treatment. With state-of-the-art facilities and expert clinical teams, YBH is committed to offering innovative, evidence-based, and patient-centered care. At YBH, we are dedicated to our mission to create change by transforming the lives of individuals facing mental health and addiction challenges. The organization operates through its family of brands-Neuro Wellness Spa (NWS), Clear Behavioral Health (CBH), and New Life House (NLH)-providing specialized programs for depression, anxiety, trauma, substance use disorders, and other mental health conditions. For more information, please visit .

