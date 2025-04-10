Mychal Wynn Announces Release Of“Beyond Sports - A Student-Athletes Game Plan”

Beyond Sports - A Student-Athletes Game Plan (Wynn 2025)

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author, educator, and college planning adviser, Mychal Wynn , provides insight for the 8.4 million high school student-athletes on how to leverage their involvement in sports into expanding their career, college, and scholarship pathways. Wynn notes,“Of the 8.4 million high school student-athletes, less than 1 in 10 will have the opportunity to continue playing their sport in college and even a smaller number will be offered an athletic scholarship. While there is a plethora of books and YouTube videos offering guidance for the 1 in 10 student-athletes who will have the opportunity to continue competing at the next level I want to provide guidance for the other 90 percent. This is not to suggest that any student should give up on their dream of playing their sport in college or even being drafted by a professional sports team. However, it is prudent for every student and parent to have a 'Game Plan' for leveraging the thousands of dollars and tens of thousands of hours invested in sports into a viable career, college, or scholarship pathway.”

As a nationally acclaimed college adviser, Wynn has authored over 40 books on parenting, student achievement, and career/college planning. He draws from some of his previously published work in Beyond Sports to provide step-by-step guidance across what he refers to as the 3 pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service. Students learn how to intentionally build what Wynn refers to as their“body of work,” which includes the 3 documents that define a student's college and scholarship competitiveness: résumé, transcript, test scores. Wynn introduces students to the concept of“backwards mapping” by beginning with the end goal and working backwards to the student's current grade level to set goals, develop plans, and take actions.

Wynn provides examples of student-athletes offered full scholarships, none of which are athletic scholarships, by such schools as Amherst College, Brown University, Caltech, Dillard University, Macalester College, North Carolina A&T State University, Northeastern University, Washington & Lee University, Williams College, and Xavier University of Louisiana. During a recent presentation to nearly 100 high school junior and senior student-athletes at Howard W. Blake High School in Tampa, Florida, Wynn asked,“Raise your hand if, had you known this information as you entered high school, you would have done things differently throughout high school.” Nearly every hand in the room was raised.

Wynn notes,“During this time every year, high school seniors realize that they are not being recruited and that continuing on into college will require taking out thousands of dollars in student and Parent PLUS loans. This foreseeable outcome could have been avoided by pursuing the right 'Game Plan' as students entered high school.”

While millions of student-athletes are on Spring Break waiting by the phone for a recruiting call that is not forthcoming or receiving college financial aid award letters that will leave them with huge financial aid gaps, one of the student-athletes profiled in the book, Josiah Walker, a varsity track and field athlete from Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport, Florida is visiting two of the country's top liberal arts colleges. He has received all-expenses paid visits to Macalester College and Williams College, 2 of the 5 schools to which he has been offered full scholarships.

Wynn notes,“As a high school track and field athlete, Josiah had no illusions about being a recruited athlete or being offered an athletic scholarship. However, being a first generation student who qualifies for the Pell Grant, he followed the guidance presented in the book to develop a game plan to leverage being a varsity athlete into becoming a competitive applicant for being offered admission to highly selective schools with full need-based financial aid policies or that offered merit scholarships based on academic merit.”

Shannon Holland, the Director of Community Outreach for the Foundation for Ensuring Access and Equity, notes "We believe that if we can get Mr. Wynn's book into the hands of more athletes and provide student-athletes with access to the online curriculum that Mr. Wynn has developed, we can not only expand college access for more students, but reduce the reliance on student loans to pay for college. We are aggressively seeking to develop partnerships with athletic recruiting companies, schools, faith- and community-based organizations, youth programs, and mentoring programs to assist student-athletes to not only leverage their involvement in sports into career, college, and scholarship opportunities, but to embrace the 3 pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service and make an indelible impact on their teams, schools, and communities."

Beyond Sports - A Student-Athletes Game Plan is available from Rising Sun Publishing and on Amazon.

