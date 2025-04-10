Exit Planning Institute Austin Chapter Hosts Business Owner Round Table

Austin-area business owners, trusted advisors and consultants can gain insights about business growth, transition strategies, and exit planning.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Exit Planning InstituteAustin Chapter is pleased to host a Business Owner Round Table event at 1101 South Mopac, Austin, TX 78746, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.This event is open to business owners, trusted advisors, professional advisors, business consultants, and other professionals from cities throughout Texas, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Waco, San Antonio, Bryan-College Station, Houston, Midland Amarillo, Tyler, and Longview.This in-person gathering offers attendees the unique opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions about business growth, transition strategies, and exit planning. The round table format encourages interactive conversations, allowing participants to share experiences, challenges, and insights in a collaborative environment.Attending this event will provide valuable insights into exit planning and strategies to enhance your business's value. It's also an excellent opportunity to network with local professionals dedicated to supporting business owners through growth and transition phases.Don't miss out on this invaluable opportunity! To register and learn more about the event, please visit the event page: EPI Austin May 2025 Chapter Event .About Exit Planning InstituteExit Planning Institute (EPI) was formed in 2005 to serve professional business advisors' educational and resource needs. Its Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential program is the most widely endorsed professional exit planning program in the world, providing advisors with the content, tools, and training needed to engage business owners and become their most valued advisors. For more information, visit exit-planning-institute or follow us on LinkedIn.About EPI Austin ChapterThe purpose of the EPI Austin Chapter is to create a forum where the local community of professional advisors can collaborate to address the unique needs of the local community, develop educational programs for business owners and professional advisors to build awareness and better prepare an owner for the successful exit of their business; create, encourage and foster the adoption of best practices for the exit planning profession; and promote the common business interests of those business advisors engaged in the profession of exit planning.

