ARKEMA ANNOUNCES BIO PERFORMANCE RHEOLOGY ADDITIVES PRODUCTION IN EUROPE

Arkema, a leader in specialty materials, converts its full line of acrylic thickeners produced in Europe, ensuring the same high performances. This initiative leads to introduce up to 30% bio-based content(1) and up to 25% product carbon footprint reduction(2) compared to standard grades(3).

LA DEFENCE, Paris, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- These bio-based specialty additives set the stage for the next generation of sustainable coatings & adhesives products, supporting our customers to achieve their sustainability and carbon footprint reduction goal. Developing more sustainable solutions for homes is essential to meet market expectations and establish new well-being standards," said Helene PERNOT - Global Sustainability Marketing Director @Coating Solutions.

"Used in architectural paints, industrial coatings, plasters, renders, adhesives, sealants, and various applications to optimize the rheology of those systems, those bio-based acrylic thickeners are identical in term of performance and cost for our customers. This evolution reflects our commitment to more sustainability across the value chain," said Yohann TRANG - Global Market Director - Construction Materials @Coating Solutions.

These bio-based acrylic thickeners will be sold under RheotechTM, ThixolTM and ViscoatexTM brands. They are the first products made with the recently announced bio-sourced ethyl acrylate produced at the Arkema acrylic monomer facility in Carling France .

RheotechTM, ThixolTM and ViscoatexTM are registered trademarks of Coatex

(1) A bio-based product is wholly or partly derived from biomass. The biobased content is the % breakdown based on a carbon ratio following EN16640. Bio-based products here come mainly from beetroot and sugarcane.

(2) PCF cradle-to-gate including biogenic uptake according to ISO 14040, 14044 and 14067, calculated vs fossil equivalent.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials - Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions - accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around € 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.