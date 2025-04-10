Inventhelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Phone/Tablet Stand (OSW-122)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fully adjustable stand for hands-free use of a cell phone or tablet while in any type of chair, bed, sofa, or seated on the ground, including the sand at the beach," said an inventor, from Hayward, Calif., "so I invented the GIRAFFE PHONE STAND. My patented design eliminates the hassle and strain associated with constantly holding the phone or tablet."

The invention provides a hands-free stand for use with a cell phone or tablet. In doing so, it can be used when taking photographs, recording videos, video conferencing, blogging, watching videos, reading, etc. As a result, it eliminates the need to hold or support the device for an extended period of time. It also increases comfort and convenience. The invention features an adjustable and versatile design that is strain-free and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and users of cell phones and tablet devices.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OSW-122, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

