CREE8 Wins 2025 NAB Show Product Of The Year Award In Remote Production

The National Association of Broadcasters recognized CREE8 for its cloud-native creative workspace built to power distributed teams.

- Lisa Watts, CEO of CREE8LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CREE8 has won the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the Remote Production category. The award honors the most innovative and impactful new products shaping the future of media, entertainment, and broadcast technology.CREE8 is a cloud-native workspace built for modern creative teams. With secure storage, real-time collaboration, and virtual workstations pre-loaded with high-end tools, CREE8 empowers teams to create together from anywhere in the world. Whether in the studio, on-site, or across the world, teams can work on the same content, anytime, anywhere. CREE8 replaces traditional, hardware-heavy setups with a fast, flexible, cloud-powered workflow that keeps production live, collaborative, and always connected.“NAB is proud to recognize the industry's top work driving a remarkable range of solutions opening new frontiers and shaping the future of content creation, distribution and monetization,” said Eric Trabb, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Success Officer at NAB.“Congratulations to CREE8 on earning the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for their cloud workspace – a breakthrough solution transforming a pivotal stage of the content lifecycle and empowering storytellers to meet today's challenges while shaping the future of media.”“This award is a huge win for our team and proves that cloud-based production isn't just an idea - it's already here,” said Lisa Watts, CEO and co-founder of CREE8.“Creatives want the freedom to work from anywhere, and that's exactly what CREE8 delivers to everyone - from big studios to small teams and independent creators.”NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were chosen by a panel of industry experts in 16 categories. To qualify, products had to be launched in 2025 and shown at the NAB Show.Click here for more information on the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards.Learn more about CREE8 at .About CREE8CREE8 is dedicated to transforming distributed creative workflows through centralization, efficiency, and scalability in the cloud. With SOC2 and TPN certification, CREE8 powers content production for major studios, networks, and enterprises worldwide.About NABThe National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at .About NAB ShowNAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment, held April 5-9, 2025 (Exhibits April 6-9) in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at .For media inquiries, interviews, or to schedule a demo, please contact:

