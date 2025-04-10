‘Extraordinary’: Jain Members Who Attended Navkar Sankalp Event Share Experience, Praise PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The members of Jain community who attended the Navkar Mahamantra Divas programme in the city's Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gracing the occasion and also proposing nine resolutions for inculcating value-based system in daily lives.

Top office bearers of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) also expressed surprise over the Prime Minister's recitation of Navkar Mantra and said that this left them overwhelmed with emotion.

JITO is a prominent group of Jain society. It was this body, which had requested PM Modi to attend the special program, organized on Navkar Diwas.

Goutam Jain, President of JITO, said that it was a very unique and extraordinary experience.

Speaking to IANS, he said,“PM Modi spoke to the Jain community and the way he expressed his feelings and thoughts made the event very special.”

When questioned on whether he got startled over Prime Minister's recitation of the Navkar Mahamantra, he said:“We had no expectations of this but we were sure that he will definitely do something new and different.

“The moment he recited our Navkar mantra, it made many of us feel that he had been following it since childhood."

Rushabh Patel, Chairman of JITO, also thanked the Prime Minister for participating in Navkar Mahamantra Divas programme.

Speaking to IANS, he said:“PM Modi spoke highly of the spiritual experience of the Navkar Mantra and also emphasised its ability to bring peace and stability to the mind. He also proposed nine resolutions on the Navkar Mahamantra Divas and also urged everyone to adopt them.”

On questions of whether PM Modi's recitation of Navkar Mantra surprised him, he said that he was pleasantly surprised to see this and also sought to explain the possible reason behind it.

“The Prime Minister's native place is Vadnagar, which along with adjacent cities have sizeable population of the Jain community. This must have had some impact on him during his growing years,” he emphasised.

Lalit Kumar Dangi, Secretary General, JITO said that everyone liked the depth with which PM Modi explained the Jain principles of non-violence, peace and charity.

Further echoing the Prime Minister's remarks, he said that Jainism is capable of giving direction to the society in today's time.

Terming it a proud moment for the Jain community, he told IANS: "PM Modi participated in the grand event, attended by people from 108 countries and watched by more than 1.50 crore people. He explained the principles of Navkar Mantra in an impressive manner and also elaborated on its message of peace, non-violence, charity and public welfare."

"PM Modi said that the Navkar Mantra purifies the soul, relieves stress and spreads unity in the society. His presence in this special event of Jain community made us feel proud and this event was inspiring for everyone," he added.

He also heaped praise on PM Modi's stewardship and able handling of the affairs at a time when the world is witnessing turbulence.

"Due to focus and leadership of PM Modi, India has become a symbol of peace and progress today. Where there is unrest in the world, there is stability in India. PM Modi has promoted manufacturing by giving benefits like production linked incentives to industries. Today India is rapidly exporting in sectors like textile, pharma, steel. They are paying special attention to infrastructure. Their goal is to make India a global manufacturing hub, in which they are also succeeding. This is laying a strong foundation for the future," he remarked.

Notably, the JITO has also proposed that a particular day should be allocated for celebrating Navkar Day, on similar lines with Yoga Day.