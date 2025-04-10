“Relaxing Rocks”: Spectacular Naming Of Mein Schiff Relax With Robbie Williams



The staging of the naming ceremony, a choir and many technical refinements such as lasers, video mapping and LED wristbands ensured“endless moments”

International superstar and feel-good ambassador of Mein Schiff Relax Robbie Williams wows over 12,000 people with his concert Three ships and a naming ceremony: unique and unprecedented fleet get-together – Mein Schiff 5, Mein Schiff 7 and Mein Schiff Relax in the port of Málaga

Hamburg/Málaga, April 10, 2025 . A new chapter begins: Mein Schiff Relax, the first ship of the new InTUItion class, was christened yesterday by godmother Giuliana Rizzo, who has been a crew member of the Mein Schiff fleet since 2015, in front of over 12,000 guests in the port of Málaga. Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises, opened the official naming ceremony together with presenter Judith Rakers, who hosted the evening. The naming event, which lasted several hours and lived up to the motto“Relaxing rocks”, featured many musical highlights, including local artists, Mitchy & André Katawazi, MOKABY, an appearance by Giovanni Zarrella and, last but not least, Robbie Williams. The international superstar and feel-good ambassador of Mein Schiff Relax thrilled the guests of Mein Schiff 5, Mein Schiff 7, Mein Schiff Relax and other visitors with his exclusive concert and got them in the mood for the highlight of the evening: the naming of Mein Schiff Relax, the eighth new ship from TUI Cruises.

Robbie Williams, global icon and feel-good ambassador of Mein Schiff Relax:“Mein Schiff Relax embodies the perfect blend of relaxation and excitement, it really is an incredible ship. I loved performing at its christening ceremony in this stunning setting in the old city of Malaga. The atmosphere was electric - an unforgettable experience. Relaxing truly rocks!"



The central and recurring element of the perfectly staged naming ceremony, which included video mapping, fireworks, LED wristbands, a choir and other elements, was the number eight as a symbol of infinity and tranquility. The 12,000 guests, who were welcomed in a specially erected event area, were able to become part of the launch show themselves thanks to the radio-controlled LED wristbands they wore on their wrists. They didn't just attend the event – they felt, saw and experienced it.

The event, which culminated in a pyrotechnic effect along a 120-meter-long rocket line to the bow of the ship and the smashing of a champagne bottle, as well as an impressive fireworks display, crowned the new feel-good ship against the backdrop of the Andalusian city of Málaga.

A brilliant launch for a unique feel-good ship

With the eighth feel-good ship, Mein Schiff Relax, TUI Cruises is starting a new chapter in the premium cruise sector. Mein Schiff Relax is the first ship in the new InTUItion class, which will be joined by Mein Schiff Flow in 2026. Both new builds set new standards, as will be demonstrated not least at the unique naming event in Málaga.“The naming of Mein Schiff Relax marks the beginning of a new era for TUI Cruises and another milestone in our success story. Mein Schiff Relax offers numerous innovations that make her unique. That's why it was important to us to welcome this new feel-good ship to the fleet in a special way, which we succeeded in doing with a fleet meeting in the port of Málaga, an energetic Robbie Williams concert and a brilliant naming ceremony,” said Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.

Godmother Giuliana Rizzo attracted all the attention

For ten years, she has been ensuring that guests on board the Mein Schiff fleet experience special moments of relaxation – yesterday, she was the godmother of the eighth new TUI Cruises ship: Giuliana Rizzo, SPA & Sport Manager of Mein Schiff Relax. While the guests of the Mein Schiff fleet are always the focus of the German-Italian's, who comes from the Hanover region, in her everyday life, all eyes were on her when she arrived in the port of Malaga yesterday evening at 22:11. In an haute couture dress by fashion designer Dawid Tomaszewski, who creates exclusive cruise collections for sister brand Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and the established“fashion2sea” format, the godmother walked through a gigantic digitally projected portal, accompanied by the protective singing of a 36-strong Andalusian choir. A few minutes later, the godmother triggered the obligatory dropping of the champagne bottle at the bow of the ship by means of a pyrotechnic effect along a 120-meter-long line of rockets.“I hereby christen you Mein Schiff Relax,” said the godmother Giuliana Rizzo.“It was a special moment that I can hardly put into words, as I am simply overwhelmed emotionally: by the honor that has been bestowed upon me, but also by the breathtaking and emotional staging of this evening – and all of this to mark my tenth anniversary on board the Mein Schiff fleet. There have been many special moments in these ten years, but this one will remain in my heart forever,” said Giuliana Rizzo.

Celebrities and guests from three ships welcomed Mein Schiff Relax to the fleet

Three ships and a naming ceremony have never been seen before in the history of TUI Cruises. Over 12,000 guests, including many new ones, but also long-standing loyal fans of the feel-good fleet, had booked the exclusive naming voyages, which are held under the motto“Endless Moments”, or just the naming event in the Andalusian port city. Among the guests were prominent German personalities such as Reiner Calmund, Andrea Berg, Elton, Andrea Kathrin Loewig, Maximilian Arland, Aleksandra Bechtel, Ella Endlich, Natascha Ochsenknecht, as well as other invited guests from the worlds of politics and business.

The Mein Schiff Relax was celebrated at the after-show parties of all three ships after the naming event: On board the Mein Schiff 5, the dance floor was rocked with DJ MOUSSE T., DJ MOKABY got the pool deck of the Mein Schiff 7 moving, and DJ 2elements and DJ SCHILLER really heated up the guests of the Mein Schiff Relax.



Captain, maiden voyage and first season of Mein Schiff Relax

On Tuesday, Mein Schiff Relax set sail for her naming voyage. At the helm: Captain Tom Roth, who has accompanied the development and construction of Mein Schiff Relax for six years in the development and since August last year also in the Italian Fincantieri shipyard. Yesterday, he was the last to enter the port of Málaga with the Mein Schiff Relax, where Mein Schiff 5 and Mein Schiff 7 were already waiting for the new feel-good ships.

On the day of the naming ceremony the guests of the three naming cruises had the opportunity to toast the Mein Schiff Relax and the upcoming naming event with the naming cocktail“50 Shades of Grape”. Tonight, the naming dinner will follow, which will also be served on board Mein Schiff 5 and Mein Schiff 7, so that the guests of the other ships can also enjoy the culinary innovations of Mein Schiff Relax.



This summer, regular guests and new cruise fans can look forward to 7- to 10-day trips from/to Palma/Mallorca. In addition to Italian cities such as Rome, La Spezia and Naples, guests can discover the Spanish mainland with the coastal cities of Valencia, Barcelona, Málaga and Cádiz. The newest ship in the fleet also sails to Marseille or Ajaccio in France, the Portuguese port city of Lisbon, Sardinia or Sicily in Italy. Guests can also look forward to the Moroccan port city of Tangier and an overnight stay in the port of Palma on selected routes, allowing them to explore the capital of the Balearic island of Mallorca at length. In the winter of 2025/26, Mein Schiff Relax will cruise around the Canary Islands. The new feel-good ship offers a 7-day itinerary with transfer days in Las Palmas/Gran Canaria or Santa Cruz/Tenerife.

Information on booking and prices:

The“9 nights - Metropolises of the Western Mediterranean - from/to Palma” cruise on Mein Schiff Relax from August 25 to 3 September, 2025 is available from 2,099 euros per person in a balcony cabin with the Mein Schiff Premium services based on double occupancy in the PLUS tariff.

The“7 nights - Canary Islands with Madeira - from/to Santa Cruz” cruise on Mein Schiff Relax from November 28 to December 05, 2025 is available from 799 euros per person in an inside cabin, from 869 euros per person in an outside cabin, from 1,019 per person in a balcony cabin, each based on double occupancy with Mein Schiff Premium services in the PRO tariff and incl. 100 euros early booking discount if booked by May 31, 2025.

*Please note that the prices quoted are subject to change, prior sale and errors.





Mein Schiff Relax voyages can be booked through a travel agent, at or by calling +49 40 60001-5111.

TUI Cruises GmbH is one of the leading cruise companies in the German-speaking countries. The joint venture company made up of TUI AG and the US cruise company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd employs a staff of around 750 in Hamburg and Berlin. A fleet of eight ships sail for the Mein Schiff brand (Mein Schiff 1 to Mein Schiff Relax / bed capacity: 22.800). Mein Schiff Flow will be added to the fleet in 2026. The Mein Schiff fleet offers modern holiday cruises at sea in the premium segment. Since the end of 2020, the brand Hapag-Lloyd Cruises with its fleet of currently five ships is also part of TUI Cruises GmbH. The fleet includes the two luxury cruise ships EUROPA and EUROPA 2 as well as the HANSEATIC Class expedition ships. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is the leading cruise brand in the luxury and expedition segment in the German-speaking countries with a history dating back 130 years. TUI Cruises sails with one of the most modern, environmentally and climate friendly fleets worldwide.

