Bliss Aesthetics (Bliss) Secures $17.5 Million Seed Round To Launch AI-Powered Platform Connecting Patients With Board-Certified Plastic Surgeons

The AI-powered concierge for both patients and their physicians improves conversion rates by up to 40% using GenAI and computer vision models

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel , April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bliss Aesthetics ("Bliss"), an AI-driven platform for cosmetic enhancement, announced its $17.5 million seed funding round to grow the platform amid a rapidly evolving cosmetic procedure market estimated to climb to $200 billion in revenue within 10 years. Shine Capital led the financing, followed by Synchrony Ventures, Sheva Ventures, Point72 Ventures, and Cerca Partners.

25% of Americans have undergone a medical aesthetic procedure, and this is expected to skyrocket by 55% among American men. Using GenAI, Stable Diffusion, and computer vision models, Bliss' platform meets a pressing need by allowing patients to realistically visualize their cosmetic enhancements and select a board-certified physician who meets their expectations. The platform also provides information about potential financing partners to create a seamless experience from start to finish. Further, the platform improves patient engagement from 40% to 80%, allowing doctors to focus on their craft and scale their businesses effortlessly.

"This funding will give us the ability to harness the momentum we are experiencing, building on the 500% growth of our provider base in our patient-to-physician app since our launch while expanding to five new states across the country," said Gal Yosef, Bliss' Co-Founder and CEO. "By combining intelligent matchmaking with AI tools, we equip patients to make informed, confident, and financially savvy decisions and give doctors the ability to deliver better outcomes to more patients with less administrative burden."

Celebrity doctor and board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer, also known as Dr. Miami, who co-founded the platform and serves as Chief Medical Officer, added, "Through working firsthand in the industry, I've seen the need for a seamless consumer platform like Bliss. For physicians, the next-generation platform streamlines patient management and positions surgeons to deliver more precise patient outcomes and improve satisfaction. It's simply a game changer for cosmetic and plastic surgery."

"From the moment we met Gal and the Bliss team, we recognized that they had identified a massive market need - for physicians and their patients," said Mo Koyfman, Founder and General Partner at Shine Capital. "We love investing in areas undergoing a radical shift in consumer perceptions and behavior. Cosmetic surgery is an area driven by demographics, and building technology tools to serve patients and providers helps the market develop while ensuring the highest-quality experience. Gal and the Bliss team are poised to create a category-defining technology platform and marketplace in this highly personal and massively growing space."

"Synchrony knows from experience with our own CareCredit network of providers that transparency and access to information is key in the health and wellness industry," said Maran Nalluswami, EVP and Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at Synchrony. "This investment is a natural fit for us to support digital innovations that connect patients with knowledge and the ability to finance the care they want and need."

The Bliss Aesthetics platform is available to patients across Florida, Texas, Illinois, Arizona, Michigan, and North Carolina.

About Bliss Aesthetics

Bliss is the first system of intelligence for cosmetic enhancement. By combining an AI-powered decision engine with intelligent matchmaking and 24/7 customer assistance, Bliss equips patients to make informed, confident decisions and gives surgeons the tools to serve their patients better while having more time to focus on performing procedures. To learn more, visit .

Bliss does not practice medicine and is not a financial institution. Bliss does not provide its users with medical or financial guidance or advice at any time.

