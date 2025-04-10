Nakheel Announces Third Phase Of Bay Grove Residences On Dubai Islands

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Nakheel Properties has unveiled the third phase of its Bay Grove Residences development on Dubai Islands, introducing 241 residential units across three contemporary buildings. This expansion aims to meet the increasing demand for upscale waterfront living in Dubai.

The new phase offers a variety of living spaces, including one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as four-bedroom duplexes. Unit sizes range from approximately 861 to 3,625 square feet, with prices starting at AED 2 million. Each residence is designed to provide expansive views of the sea and the Dubai skyline, featuring modern interiors and private terraces.

Residents will have access to a range of amenities, such as an infinity pool, fitness center, clubhouse, children's play areas, and landscaped gardens. The development also offers direct access to a pristine beach, enhancing the coastal living experience.

Strategically located on Island B of Dubai Islands, Bay Grove Residences ensures seamless connectivity to key areas of the city. The development is approximately 14.6 kilometers from Dubai International Airport and 9 kilometers from Deira Island Beach. The newly constructed Infinity Bridge further facilitates convenient access to Dubai's major attractions and business districts.

The project aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which emphasizes sustainable urban development and aims to position Dubai as a global hub for tourism and investment. Dubai Islands comprises five interconnected islands, offering over 20 kilometers of beaches and extensive waterfront living options.

