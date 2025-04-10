Conor Mcgregor's 'REAL' Memecoin Auction Falls Short Of $1 Million Target

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The much-anticipated auction of 'REAL', a memecoin associated with mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, concluded without meeting its $1 million minimum bid. Organized by Real World Gaming , the auction aimed to capitalize on McGregor's global appeal to fund innovative gaming projects. Despite expectations, the initiative did not attract the necessary financial backing.

Real World Gaming, formerly known as Balthazar DAO, rebranded in June 2022 to better align with its mission of integrating blockchain technology into the gaming industry. The organization focuses on developing next-generation wagering games and has been actively involved in the Web3 gaming space. The 'REAL' token was envisioned as a bridge between the gaming community and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, offering unique experiences and governance rights within the RWG ecosystem.

The auction's failure to secure the minimum bid reflects the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, particularly concerning celebrity-endorsed tokens. While some memecoins have experienced significant surges, others have struggled to gain traction. The 'REAL' token's underperformance may be attributed to several factors, including market saturation with similar offerings and growing investor skepticism toward celebrity-backed cryptocurrencies.

In contrast, other sectors within the cryptocurrency market have shown remarkable growth. Meme coins and real-world assets have led market gains in 2024. Leading meme coins such as Dogecoin , Shiba Inu , dogwifhat , Pepe , Bonk , and Floki Inu have seen their prices surge by an average of 338% year-to-date. Notably, dogwifhat's value increased from less than $0.02 at the beginning of 2024 to around $1.80, reaching an all-time high of $4.58 in April. Similarly, real-world assets like Mantra and Ondo have experienced substantial gains, with increases of 1,570% and 380%, respectively.

See also ONDO Token Faces Pressure Amid Global Trade Tensions

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?