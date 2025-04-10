Innovative Eyewear Enters EU Market, Receives EU Certification For Lucyd Armor Safety Glasses

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Lucyd Armor has been a vital addition to the lineup of smart eyewear products produced by the Company, and since launching in Q4 2024 has quickly grown to become the Company's fastest selling unit. The addition of the EU certification opens important European markets for the Lucyd Armor product, in addition to the US, Canadian and UK certifications which the Company has received. Lucyd Armor is unique on the market as the first smart safety glass with photochromic lenses, a full suite of smart features including a Walkie function, high-fidelity audio and Rx-adaptable lenses.

The safety eyewear market in Europe was $1.3b in 2024 and expected to reach a projected revenue of US$ 1.6b by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 3.5% from 2025 to 2030.1 Based on the feedback we received from potential customers at Vision Expo and the National Hardware Show, the Company is in discussions with a notable eyewear distributor to offer Lucyd Armor in Europe, and distributors for the Company's other frames in Asia and LATAM.

The Company believes international expansion centered on the Armor and pending Reebok Powered by Lucyd collection will be foundational to its growth efforts in 2025, particularly in the wake of current US tariff situation. Goods shipped from the Company's manufacturing facilities in China directly to distributors, retailers and retail customers outside the US are not subject to US tariffs, and the Company believes it will have the opportunity to create a stronger footprint as there is less competition in markets outside the US, where smart eyewear is newer to market and tends to be available from fewer quality providers.

The Company plans to introduce additional variants of Lucyd Armor later this year, including sunglass and full-range prescription versions, to complement the original photochromic lens version.

The first smart safety glass for all-day wear providing eye protection and communication in one convenient device.

Lightweight and flexible TR90 body for rugged durability.

Open-ear audio technology with impressive sound for high-octane environments.

Seamless voice assistant integration , including ChatGPT, empowering users with hands-free AI access.

Streamlined touch controls for quick and easy call and music management. Built-in Walkie features for global VOIP conferencing with teammates.

Lucyd Armor aims to transform how teams communicate in any environment, from factories to construction sites and everything in between.

"Lucyd ArmorTM has quickly grown to become our bestselling product, thanks to the unique mix of functionality, style and affordability it brings to the safety market. Unlike many of our other products which may be perceived as a "nice-to-have" upgrade, Lucyd Armor is unique among smart eyewear in that we believe it is a new "need-to-have" tool for working professionals worldwide, who need eye protection as well as handsfree comms and AI access. We look forward to working with hardware distributors and retailers to bring this new technology to hardworking folks across America, Europe and beyond," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear.

Lucyd Armor is available now on Lucyd in a variety of standard lenses and in prescriptions ranging from SPH -3 to +8. The product is also available on Amazon.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit .

