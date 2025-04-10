Frankenmuth Insurance Names Legacy Risk Solutions 2024 Agency Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "After 15 years of dedicated partnership, we are thrilled to name and honor Legacy Risk Solutions as our 2024 Agency of the Year," said Fred Edmond, Frankenmuth Insurance Chief Executive Officer. "The team at Legacy Risk Solutions are some of the best in the business, and we're proud to have them represent us. Congratulations on all your hard work in 2024. We look forward to seeing your agency grow and prosper in the year ahead."

Legacy Risk Solutions has been a partner of Frankenmuth Insurance since 2010 and is recognized as a Premier independent insurance agency partner. Additionally, Legacy Risk Solutions received the Agency of the Year award in 2022 and Diamond Achiever Awards in 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023 for being the top-performing agency in Georgia.

"We are very grateful to receive the Agency of the Year Award. Frankenmuth Insurance has and will continue to be a valued Agency Partner for Legacy Risk Solutions. We will continue to grow this relationship with Frankenmuth Insurance through both organic growth and acquisitions. Looking forward to an even bigger 2025," shares Jason Griffith, CEO of Legacy Risk Solutions.

To learn more about Frankenmuth Insurance, visit fmins. For more information on Legacy Risk Solutions, visit their website at legacyrisksolutions.

About Frankenmuth Insurance

Frankenmuth Insurance's core purpose is to provide peace of mind. Headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, the company has been protecting individuals, families, and businesses for more than 155 years. We truly care about the people we serve and strive to be your insurer of choice by delivering unparalleled protection and service. As a super-regional carrier, we partner exclusively with more than 800 independent agencies in 15 states to customize business, home, auto, and life insurance policies and surety bonds. We are proud to be one of the industry's most financially sound, stable, and secure carriers, with more than $2 billion in assets. We have earned an AM Best A (Excellent) financial strength rating or higher every year for more than 45 years. For more information, visit fmins.

SOURCE Frankenmuth Insurance