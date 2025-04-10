Lyzr Achieves Google Cloud Ready - Big Query Designation, Empowering AI-Driven Business Transformation

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Lyzr , a leading platform for building agent-based AI solutions, today announced it has achieved the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation, marking a significant milestone in its mission to empower businesses with Agentic AI solutions. Integrating Lyzr's AI platform with Google Cloud's BigQuery unlocks exceptional capabilities to businesses across industries.Unlocking New Opportunities with Lyzr's AI Agent PlatformGoogle Cloud's BigQuery provides businesses with powerful tools to analyze large datasets, drive data-driven decisions, and scale operations seamlessly.By integrating Lyzr's agent platform with BigQuery, customers can leverage the combined power of both platforms to accelerate their AI-driven transformations.Lyzr allows businesses to build, deploy, and scale AI agents with ease. These agents can automate a wide range of business processes, from customer support and sales automation to data analysis and workflow management.By integrating with BigQuery, Lyzr's agents will be able to access and analyze vast amounts of data in real-time, delivering more accurate, actionable insights and recommendations to users.A Partnership that Elevates AI Capabilities“We are thrilled to achieve the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation, as this integration represents a critical step in Lyzr's journey,” - said Rob Cohen, Head of Partnerships and Alliances at Lyzr.“This designation not only validates our platform's capabilities but also allows us to offer our customers even more value by combining the power of Lyzr's agentic AI with Google Cloud's robust data infrastructure. We're excited to explore joint go-to-market opportunities and work closely with Google Cloud to help our customers make smarter, faster decisions using AI and data.”The integration of Lyzr's agent platform with BigQuery means that businesses can now build and deploy intelligent agents that interact seamlessly with large datasets. Whether it's for streamlining operations, enhancing customer experiences, or making data-driven decisions, the possibilities are endless.With BigQuery's multi-cloud data warehouse capabilities and Lyzr's AI-powered agents, businesses can unlock new levels of efficiency and productivity.What this Means for CustomersLyzr's integration with BigQuery is designed to offer customers a seamless, integrated experience that simplifies the deployment of AI agents across a variety of use cases. Customers will be able to quickly and easily connect Lyzr's AI agents with their BigQuery data, enabling them to automate workflows, drive real-time insights, and optimize business processes.As part of the Google Cloud Ready program, Lyzr will work closely with Google Cloud to develop roadmaps and explore new opportunities for collaboration.This includes future plans to make Lyzr's AI agents available on Google Cloud Marketplace, expanding the platform's reach and providing customers with even more ways to integrate Lyzr's powerful AI capabilities into their workflows.Rob's Excitement for the Future“Becoming a part of the Google Cloud ecosystem is a huge opportunity for Lyzr,” Rob added.“We're not just excited about the technology - though that's certainly a key part of the equation. What excites me the most is the opportunity to help our customers innovate and drive meaningful change within their organizations. We're just scratching the surface of what this partnership can achieve, and I'm looking forward to the impact it will have on our customers and the AI space as a whole.”Being part of the Google Cloud Ready program is a critical step in Lyzr's growth and positions the company as a key player in the AI-driven automation space. By aligning with BigQuery, Lyzr is able to leverage the strengths of both platforms to offer customers more powerful, scalable, and flexible AI solutions.About LyzrLyzr is a leading AI agent platform that enables businesses to automate a wide range of tasks through intelligent agents. With its low-code environment, Lyzr helps companies quickly build and deploy AI-powered agents without the need for extensive coding knowledge. The platform is designed to simplify the process of building, managing, and scaling AI agents, making it easier for businesses to harness the power of AI and automation.For more information about Lyzr and its Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation, visit

