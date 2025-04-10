Galaxy Macau Collaborates With Macau Polytechnic University To Present The Scrolls Of Stars Art Exhibition At Galaxyart

Celebrating the Creative Vision of the New Generation and Supporting the Development of Macau's Art Industry and Education MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2025 - Galaxy Macau, a world-class luxury integrated resort, remains steadfast in its commitment to integrate 'Tourism + Culture' by promoting cultural innovation and artistic exchange through high-quality exhibitions at its dedicated arts space, GalaxyArt. These efforts aim to spotlight exceptional local works and propel Macau's artistic talent onto the global stage. GalaxyArt's latest exhibition, 'The Scrolls of Stars Macau Polytechnic University Art Exhibition', is a collaborative effort that brings together the creative forces of faculty, students, and alumni from the university's Faculty of Arts and Design. This vibrant showcase presents a compelling artistic journey crafted by local artists, bridging traditional aesthetics with contemporary expression.







Through this exhibition, Galaxy Macau aspires to further establish GalaxyArt as a leading platform for celebrating Macau's artistic excellence. It offers visitors from around the globe a unique opportunity to experience the imagination and creativity of local artistsespecially the emerging new generationwhile exploring the city's rich cultural heritage. These endeavors demonstrate Galaxy Macau's ongoing support for the development of the local arts industry and arts education.

Industry-Academia Collaboration Spotlights the Diverse Charms of Local Art

'The Scrolls of Stars Macau Polytechnic University Art Exhibition' officially opened today (April 9). The opening ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Ho Hong Pan, Head of Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Lei Ngan Lin, Vice-Rector of Macau Polytechnic University (MPU); Lai Mei Kei, Acting Dean and Associate Professor of the Faculty of Arts and Design at MPU; Hazel Wong, Executive Vice President of Retail at Galaxy Entertainment Group, as well as artist representatives. The exhibition features artworks by over 20 talented artists, including esteemed faculty members, distinguished alumni, and emerging student artists offering fresh interpretations of traditional art forms through contemporary lenses.







The exhibition's Chinese title, Xinghan, is a poetic term for 'the Galaxy', symbolizing the boundless cosmos of artistic creativity. Visitors will witness an enchanting interplay between the rich textures of oil paintings and the fluid dynamism of ink splashes, as well as an inspiring dialogue between traditional Chinese landscape painting and cutting-edge digital art. This immersive journey invites viewers to explore evolving interpretations of cultural heritage through the eyes of Macau's contemporary artists.







Artist representatives introduced the artworks and the creative processes behind to the guests. (Photo provided by MPU)

To enhance interactivity and engagement, GalaxyArt will also host a series of themed workshops every Saturday afternoon during the exhibition period, including 'Printing the Scrolls of Stars' Vinyl Printing and Canvas Bag Printing Workshop, 'Engraving the Scrolls of Stars' Laser Engraving of Keychain Strap Workshop, and another 'Printing the Scrolls of Stars' Chinese Traditional Painting Collage Bookmark Workshop. Additionally, a special 'Sharing about the Scrolls of Stars' session will be held on April 19, where alumni artists from Macau Polytechnic University will share their creative philosophies and insights into Macau's evolving art industry. For inquiries or registration, please contact 8886 2429 or email ... .







Nature, My Muse Art Jewellery by Cristina Vinhas

On the other hand, 'Nature, My Muse Art Jewellery by Cristina Vinhas', an exhibition also simultaneously exhibiting at GalaxyArt, unveils a mesmerizing collection by Macau-based Portuguese artist Cristina Vinhas. Drawing inspiration from the splendor of nature, Vinhas crafts striking jewelry pieces that blend contemporary Western design with Eastern elegance. With a career spanning over two decades, Vinhas has created nearly ten jewellery series, decorations and glass art pieces, showcasing a captivating world of natural wonders.







Exhibition Details

Event :

The Scrolls of Stars Macau Polytechnic University

Exhibition | Nature, My Muse Art Jewellery by Cristina Vinhas

Date:

Now until April 25, 2025 (Free Admission)

Location:

GalaxyArt, 1/F, Galaxy Promenade at Galaxy Macau

Website:





About GalaxyArt

Guided by its 'Culture + Art' philosophy, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) actively fosters artistic exchange within the Greater Bay Area and on the international stage, establishing GalaxyArt as a premier hub for contemporary art and interactive cultural experiences. Since its opening in July 2021, GalaxyArt has hosted an impressive array of solo and group exhibitions, featuring art talents from Macau, Hong Kong, and international artists. Spanning a variety of art forms and themes, these exhibitions have included live mural painting by resident artists, immersive digital art installations, cinematic photography, and large-scale installations. GalaxyArt has become a cornerstone of GEG's commitment to advancing art and culture, while also playing a pivotal role in supporting the Macao SAR Government's initiatives to promote the diversified development of the city's tourism industry.

