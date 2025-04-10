Galaxy Macau Collaborates With Macau Polytechnic University To Present The Scrolls Of Stars Art Exhibition At Galaxyart Media Outreach Newswire APAC

GalaxyArt's latest exhibition,“The Scrolls of Stars – Macau Polytechnic University Art Exhibition”, is a collaborative effort that brings together the creative forces of faculty, students, and alumni from the university's Faculty of Arts and Design.

The opening ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Ho Hong Pan, Head of Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Lei Ngan Lin, Vice-Rector of MPU; Lai Mei Kei, Acting Dean and Associate Professor of the Faculty of Arts and Design at MPU; Hazel Wong, Executive Vice President of Retail at Galaxy Entertainment Group, as well as artist representatives.

Artist representatives introduced the artworks and the creative processes behind to the guests. (Photo provided by MPU)

The exhibition features artworks by over 20 talented artists, including esteemed faculty members, distinguished alumni, and emerging student artists of MPU.

On the other hand,“Nature, My Muse – Art Jewellery by Cristina Vinhas”, an exhibition also simultaneously exhibiting at GalaxyArt, unveils a mesmerizing collection by Macau-based Portuguese artist Cristina Vinhas.