UN: Yemen bombing campaign exacerbates catastrophic hunger crisis
(MENAFN) United Nations humanitarian agencies have issued a stark warning about the escalating humanitarian crisis in Yemen, stating that the ongoing bombing campaign is worsening an already dire situation where nearly half of the civilian population faces acute hunger.
UN humanitarians emphasized the devastating impact of the conflict, with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reporting, "After over a decade of crisis and conflict, more than 19 million people still need essential assistance, including food, nutrition, healthcare, shelter and clean water."
In a press release earlier this week, OCHA highlighted the recent increase in airstrikes, which reportedly resulted in four deaths and over two dozen injuries in the past month, further destabilizing an already fragile environment. "These strikes are also reported to have serious impacts on communities," the office stated, noting that, "Last week, a health facility in the governorate of Hajjah, in the northwest of the country, was destroyed."
Despite the challenging conditions, OCHA affirmed that humanitarian organizations continue to reach vulnerable communities across Yemen. So far this year, aid partners have conducted two rounds of food assistance distributions, targeting nearly 6 million people. Additionally, they have supported over 500 health facilities, providing crucial primary and secondary health services to approximately 225,000 individuals.
OCHA stressed the critical importance of humanitarian aid for communities in need, underscoring that it is often a matter of survival. Last year, humanitarian partners successfully reached 8 million of Yemen's most vulnerable people with essential resources like food, clean water, medicine, and other life-saving assistance.
