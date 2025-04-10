Intramedullary Nail Market Size To Worth USD 1,537 Million By 2032, Says Coherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlingame, CA, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, The Global Intramedullary Nail Market size was valued at USD 920.4 million in 2025, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to USD 1,537 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2032, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Get a Sample Report of Intramedullary Nail Market @ Key Takeaways of the Global Intramedullary Nail Market . North America is expected to be the largest market for Intramedullary Nail Market during the forecast period, accounting for over USD 329.35 million of the market share in 2025. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to the rising geriatric population and subsequent increase in fracture incidence. . By Product type , trochanteric nails segment held the largest market share, primarily due to their widespread use in hip fracture fixation procedures. . The Europe market is expected to be the second-largest market for Intramedullary Nail Market, accounting for over USD 264.91 million of the market share in 2025. The growth of the market in Europe is attributed to the presence of key players and supportive reimbursement policies. Intramedullary Nail Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $920.4 million Estimated Value by 2032 $1,537 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered . By Product Type: Femoral Intramedullary Nail, Tibial Intramedullary Nail, Gamma Intramedullary Nail, Supra Condylar Nail, Humeral Intramedullary Nail, and Others

. By Material Type: Stainless Steel, and Titanium Alloy

. By Indication: Femoral Fractures, Tibial Fractures, Metaphyseal Fractures, Humerus Fractures, Hip Fractures, Osteogenesis Imperfecta, Others

. By Age Group: Pediatrics and Adults

. By End User: Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals and Clinics, Specialty Clinics, and Others Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Rising Prevalence of Bone Fractures

. Increasing Product launches by key market players

. Acquisition and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions Restraints & Challenges . Challenges And Risk Factor Associated With Intramedullary Nailing

. Product Recall

. Lack of reimbursement in emerging markets

Rising Demand and Strategic Alliances Power the Intramedullary Nail Market

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant trends in intramedullary nail market. Rising Prevalence of Bone Fractures, Increasing Product launches by key market players and Acquisition and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions fuels growth of intramedullary nail market.

Key Challenges in the Intramedullary Nail Market

The complication risks of infection and incorrect fixation during procedures continue to be issues, impacting patient outcomes. It also raises the demand for specialized training as the requirement for skilled surgeons to carry out these procedures becomes more demanding. Regulatory barriers and approval procedures for new products will delay innovation and market access. Lastly, competition from other treatments such as external fixation devices and casting remains a threat to market growth.

Opportunities for Growth

There are a number of growth opportunities in the intramedullary nail market, fueled by rising global incidence of bone fractures among the aging population. Advances in technology in terms of materials, including the invention of titanium and bioresorbable nails, improve product performance and patient results. Growing health infrastructure in developing nations presents new opportunities for market growth. Strategic partnerships among drug companies and research organizations have the potential to fuel innovation and product development. Moreover, increased awareness and use of minimally invasive surgical procedures present strong opportunities for market growth.

Emerging Market Trends

Customized Treatment Solutions : Growing acceptance of patient-specific implants made with the help of 3D printing technology and customized medical practices to improve the fit and performance of the nails.

Robotics and AI Integration : Adoption of robotic surgery and AI-powered equipment is simplifying surgical operations, improving accuracy, and enhancing the rate of recovery among patients, which is paving the way towards higher market acceptability.

Analyst's View

The global intramedullary nail market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the rising incidence of bone fractures, particularly among the aging population, and advancements in surgical techniques, according to senior analyst Manisha Vibhute. "As the demand for effective, minimally invasive solutions for bone fractures increases, intramedullary nails are becoming the preferred choice for orthopaedic surgeons due to their ability to provide stable fixation and promote faster recovery. However, the market is challenged by high procedural costs, the need for skilled professionals, and competition from alternative fixation devices, which may limit its widespread adoption.

Key Players Insights

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Bioventus LLC

Braun SE

Medtronic

Globus Medical

Orthofix US LLC

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

OrthoXel

Changzhou Waston Medical Appliance Co., Ltd. MEDIN, A.S., CarboFix Orthopedics Ltd.



Key Developments

. In January 2018, OrthoXel DAC announced that it had secured U.S. FDA and European CE mark approvals for its Apex Tibial Nailing System.

. In February 2018, Orthopedic Designs North America, Inc. obtained U.S. FDA approval for its Talon Distal Fix Humeral Nail, designed to assist in stabilizing and aligning humeral fracture.

