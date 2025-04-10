SHAPERMINT ANNOUNCES ITS LAUNCH AT WALMART AND EXPANDS RETAIL FOOTPRINT NATIONWIDE

Shapermint Launches in select Walmart Stores across the Nation, Bringing Comfortable Shaping Essentials to Millions of Shoppers

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapermint, the go-to online store for the most comfortable shaping essentials that has redefined the industry since conception, is making its biggest retail move yet with the launch of a curated collection at Walmart . This strategic expansion brings Shapermint's most-loved essentials to a broader audience, reinforcing the brand's mission to make confidence-boosting shaping essentials more accessible.

"After successfully building a digital-first brand with 12 million online customers expanding into Walmart marks a major milestone for us to serve even more customers," said Massimiliano Tirocchi, Cofounder and Chief Marketing Officer of Shapermint . "Shapermint Core brings our most-loved shaping essentials to even more women, ensuring they have access to the comfort and support they need every day."

The launch of Shapermint Core introduces a curated, seven-piece collection that delivers foundational shaping designed for versatility and all-day wear. The collection includes:



Wireless Shaping Bra – an ultra-comfortable and supportive bra

High-waisted shaping Panty, Boyshort, and Shorts – shapewear you can wear all day that smooths and shapes without restricting.

Shaping Bodysuit – A one-piece solution for enhanced shaping and support Shaping Tights & Cami – Everyday staples that offer stretch, shape, and effortless layering

"We curated these styles in response to a growing demand for shaping solutions that seamlessly fit into daily life without causing any discomfort," said Gabrielle Richards, Brand Director of Shapermint . "This collection reflects our commitment to inclusivity, ensuring every woman feels supported, confident, and empowered in her wardrobe."

This move reinforces Shapermint's commitment to reimagining the shapewear experience, ensuring more women can access styles that provide comfort and confidence wherever they shop.

About Shapermint

Shapermint is one of the largest size-inclusive shapewear and intimates brands in the U.S., serving over 12 million customers worldwide. Since launching in 2018, the brand has disrupted the industry by offering high-quality, confidence-boosting essentials that prioritize comfort and fit for all body types. With a strong direct-to-consumer presence and expanding retail partnerships, Shapermint continues to shape the future of intimate apparel.

For more information, visit Shapermint or follow @Shapermint.

