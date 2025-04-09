Social Development Minister, Palestinian Counterpart Discuss Aid To West Bank, Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN – Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa and her Palestinian counterpart Samah Hamad met on Wednesday to discuss joint cooperation on the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The meeting, attended by Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) Secretary-General Hussein Shibli, focused on strengthening relief efforts in response to the escalating needs in both territories.

Bani Mustafa reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian people, particularly those in Gaza, highlighting the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah to alleviate their suffering and prevent forced displacement.

The minister also highlighted the King's address at the 2025 World Disability Summit in Berlin, which reiterated Jordan's commitment to the rights of persons with disabilities. She also pointed to the "Restore Hope" initiative for amputees in Gaza, which has already benefited over 400 people, including children, and aims to reach 16,000 individuals in need of prosthetic support.

Bani Mustafa also commended the pivotal role of the JHCO, which oversees aid distribution to both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in close partnership with local and international bodies.

Hamad expressed gratitude for Jordan's efforts, particularly through the Royal Medical Services and JHCO, in facilitating aid to Palestinians. She emphasised the growing humanitarian needs in Gaza and the West Bank, urging further coordination to meet these demands.

Shibli provided an update on JHCO's ongoing relief operations, emphasising the organisation's vital humanitarian role. He highlighted the“Restore Hope” initiative as one of the key projects, noting that the JHCO's efforts continue in collaboration with international partners to assist the Palestinian people, particularly those in need of prosthetic limbs.