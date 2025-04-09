Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ecobites Secures $500K In First Funding Round From Fastercapital


2025-04-09 09:12:08
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FasterCapital has announced the first round of funding for EcoBites, a sustainable subscription service co-founded by Alexa Zoi and Linda Saxena. Operating in the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Australia, EcoBites delivers eco-friendly packaged snacks and meals while reducing food waste. FasterCapital invested $500K in this initial round.

Company :-FasterCapital

User :- Rasha Almasri

Email :...

Url :-


MENAFN09042025003198003206ID1109411602

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search