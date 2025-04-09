403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ecobites Secures $500K In First Funding Round From Fastercapital
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FasterCapital has announced the first round of funding for EcoBites, a sustainable subscription service co-founded by Alexa Zoi and Linda Saxena. Operating in the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Australia, EcoBites delivers eco-friendly packaged snacks and meals while reducing food waste. FasterCapital invested $500K in this initial round.
Company :-FasterCapital
User :- Rasha Almasri
Email :...Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment