Montrose Environmental Affirms 2025 Guidance Given Continuation Of Strong Demand For Services

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the "Company", "Montrose" or "MEG") (NYSE: MEG ) is on a mission to help protect the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the soil that feeds us, and aims to enhance environmental stewardship and economic development. The Company is providing an interim update to highlight continued strong business performance and affirm 2025 revenue, consolidated adjusted EBITDA, organic growth, and environmental response guidance.

The current and expected demand for the Company's environmental solutions remains solid despite macro market and regulatory fluctuations. The Company's consistent performance underscores the resilience of both its strategy and business model, as well as its expected relative insulation from tariffs and changes within the U.S. federal government.

"We remain upbeat about our outlook for 2025 and beyond and look forward to providing updates on our first quarter earnings call," said Vijay Manthripragada, President and CEO. "Most of our clients are private sector companies operating under federal, state, and local regulations, and they are maintaining demand for our services. The shift in relative influence towards U.S. state governments, increased momentum from our energy sector clients, sustained performance in our international operations, and our technology advantages that offer more effective and cost-efficient solutions for clean air and clean water continue to hold us in good stead. These relative advantages in this macro environment and continued strong client retention allow us to affirm guidance."

The Company will continue to monitor macro market conditions and provide necessary updates.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With ~3,410 employees across 120 locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, environmental emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit .

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "expect", and "may", and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations:

Adrianne D. Griffin

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

(949) 988-3383

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Tammy Hovey

Director, Corporate Communications

(917) 520-2751

[email protected]

SOURCE Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED