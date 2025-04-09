Iboss Unveils Inline Data Discovery For Microsoft Purview

New capability extends Microsoft Purview's data loss prevention to all network transfers, closing visibility gaps and blocking risky data leaks in real time.

"The Inline Data Discovery for Microsoft Purview integration shows our commitment to solving real security gaps," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "By combining our inline controls with Microsoft's classification strengths, we give organizations the power to protect data everywhere it travels."

ORLANDO, Fla., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft's Purview platform offers capable tools that track data well within SharePoint, email, and third-party apps in the browser, but organizations also need visibility into network transfers to unsanctioned destinations. For example, when a user transfers a labeled, sensitive document to a personal Dropbox or Google Drive. This visibility is required to prevent data breaches and compliance violations. To close this gap, iboss was selected by Microsoft as one of the first SASE partners to integrate with the new Microsoft Purview Inline Data Discovery capability that Microsoft is launching during this month's Microsoft Secure Event (April 9th, 2025). This follows Microsoft's announcement of March 24th in the Security Blog [here ].

With the new Inline Data Discovery capability, iboss syncs Microsoft Purview policies via API, bringing them into its inline inspection framework. Since iboss resides in the data path and sees all transfers-whether to personal cloud storage, SaaS apps, or elsewhere- it can decrypt all HTTPS traffic, inspect content, and extract files (or text) matching Purview policies. As part of this new capability launch, iboss then submits this data to Purview for analysis, giving Microsoft visibility into all data transfers. Beyond visibility, iboss enforces native inline DLP policies in parallel to Microsoft Purview submissions, blocking risky transfers. This dual action-enriching Purview's insights while stopping leaks-sets iboss apart from other DLP solutions that cannot apply policy in real-time and that have visibility blind spots where policy cannot be applied.

This integration gives administrators clear visibility into transfers by user, group, and destination. It also translates undecipherable machine identities into readable usernames-and detects labeled documents, enforcing policies instantly. Available in the iboss Complete Package starting April 9, 2025, this capability strengthens security and compliance across all network activity.

Key benefits include full control over data transfers, enhanced visibility in Purview dashboards, and seamless policy alignment with no added complexity. Unlike other solutions, iboss delivers this as part of a unified SASE platform, avoiding the fragmented approaches of competitors. IT, network, security, and executive buyers gain a practical way to reduce risk and meet compliance needs without extra overhead. For more details, visit

About iboss

iboss is a leading Zero Trust Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud security platform that consolidates network and security technologies into a single cloud-based service. By integrating VPN, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), SD-WAN, branch firewalls, Browser Isolation, and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) capabilities, iboss replaces legacy solutions to enhance security, reduce complexity, and lower costs. Utilizing Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), iboss grants users access only to the applications they need based on their identity, minimizing risks of breaches and data loss. As a unified network and security service with a single-pane-of-glass management console, iboss empowers organizations to enhance security, improve user experience, and support a distributed workforce in today's evolving digital landscape.

