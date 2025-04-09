Liberty Mutual Insurance Elects Timothy M. Sweeney Chairman David H. Long To Retire

"David's tenure has been defined by his unwavering commitment to excellence and the well-being of our employees. His leadership has transformed challenges into opportunities, ensuring that our core values remain at the center of everything we do," said Sweeney. "On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire organization, I'd like to thank David for a remarkable four decades at the company and wish him and his family the very best in the years to come."

"Experiencing the evolution of this organization is something I will always cherish," said Long. "I'd like to express my immense appreciation to our people, as they truly make Liberty Mutual a best place to work, and to the leadership team for their dedication to driving our business forward. I'm eternally grateful for my time with the company and everyone's unwavering commitment to keep our promises to our customers, partners, communities and each other."

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the eighth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2023 gross written premium. We also rank 87 on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the US based on 2023 revenue. As of December 31, 2024, we had $50.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 40,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

