Organized Crime And Cyber-Security Were Among The Topics Discussed In The Meeting Between Mulino And Hegseth

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth arrived at the Palacio de Las Garzas on Tuesday to meet with President José Raúl Mulino. Hegseth was received by his counterpart, Security Minister Frank Ábrego. Among the main topics discussed at the meeting were the fight against organized crime, cyber-security, technical assistance, advances in border security, and migration management.

Participating for Panama were:

Javier Martínez-Acha, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Frank Abrego, Minister of Security

José Miguel Alemán, Panamanian ambassador to the United States

Felipe Chapman, Minister of Economy and Finance

José Ramón Icaza, Minister of the Canal

Juan Carlos Navarro, Minister of the Environment

Ricaurte Vásquez, Administrator of the Panama Canal, Alberto Alemán Zubieta, Adolfo Ahumada, Carlos Ruiz Hernández, Vice Chancellor, Omar Jaén Suárez

Pete Hegseth visited the Miraflores Locks on Tuesday, April 8

Washington Attempts to Stake its Claim in Panama: 'The Era of Capitulation to Communist China is over.' “President Trump has clearly stated that the Panama Canal and the Canal Zone cannot and will not be controlled by China. We are working closely with our partners to secure the Canal,” Pete Hegseth the U.S. Secretary of Defense stated. Hegseth also said the United States will not allow China to jeopardize the operation of the Canal. Also in the news, apparently the Joint Declaration between the United States and Panama differs in English and Spanish. The Words Panamanian sovereignty do not appear in the United States version.



U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth emphasized the importance of border security and international cooperation during his speech at the Central American Security Conference (Centsec). “Border security in this region is a shared challenge and must be a priority for all,” Hegseth stated. He emphasized the commitment of the United States and its allies to defending their borders against transnational cartels and gangs, which he described as terrorist organizations.

Hegseth emphasized the determination to treat these groups as terrorists and highlighted cooperation with regional leaders to end mass illegal migration and accept returning migrants.