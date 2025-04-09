Newton School Of Technology Launches India's First Coding UG Entrance Exam

MENAFN - NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Newton School of Technology has announced India's first UG entrance exam centred on coding and fundamental programming skills - the Coding Newton Scholastic Aptitude Test (Coding NSAT). Unlike traditional exams that require deep knowledge in Physics, Chemistry and Math, the Coding NSAT evaluates practical coding abilities, offering a unique alternative pathway to admission at the Newton School of Technology. Focusing on solving real-world problems and programming proficiency, the coding entrance ensures assessment based on skills and potential rather than conventional academic scores, offering students an opportunity to further enhance their skills.

Aspiring technologists and students can apply for admissions at Newton School of Technology across campuses in Sonipat, Pune and Bangalore. The first-of-its-kind entrance exam for UG admission offers an innovative pathway for students passionate about hands-on programming, emphasising practical skills over rote memorisation of concepts. Designed for those who have dedicated more time to coding than traditional subjects, it offers an alternative to the conventional JEE pathway, empowering students to showcase their talent and pursue their aspirations in a more inclusive and skill-oriented manner.

The exam syllabus will include topics like Arithmetics, Input & Output, Language Basics, Coding Syntax, Basic Functions, If-Else Statements, Loops, Arrays and Strings. With a total of 26 questions divided into 2 sections, i.e. coding and MCQ, the total weightage of questions is 150 marks, which includes learnability, pseudocoding and a coding section. The MCQ questions total 80 marks, inclusive of negative marking, and the coding format carries a total of 70 marks. Structured to offer an equal opportunity for all career paths in technology and related fields, the coding NSAT aligns with Newton's larger mission of fostering tech talent.

Speaking on the announcement, Siddharth Maheshwari, Co-founder of Newton School of Technology, said ,“At NST, we recognise coding enthusiasts, offering them a structured path to professional education and careers with industry-relevant coding curriculum that aligns with real-world applications. The Coding NSAT is a reflection of our commitment towards an outcome-driven education. By testing skills that matter in the tech industry like building algorithms and debugging code. The Coding NSAT serves as a proof of concept for Newton School's long-standing belief- education should mirror the challenges of the real world, not outdated academic formulas.”

Coding NSAT is a bold step in Newton School of Technology's mission to redefine tech education through real-world relevance. Emphasising and rewarding self-taught programmers with opportunities, they have remained at the forefront of a strong coding and technology-focused environment for building the next generation of tech leaders.

At a time when conventional tests still prioritise rote-based math, Coding NSAT opens up a future-ready, inclusive pathway for those who think in code, not equations. Revolutionising higher education in tech, Coding NSAT signals a paradigm shift in the Indian education system around how tech talent is being discovered and nurtured. Interested students can register at Newton School of Technology starting on the 10th of April, 2024.



About Newton School of Technology

Newton School of Technology is a revolutionary new educational institution that is changing the way people learn technology. Founded by Siddharth and Nishant, two young dreamers with a passion for technology, Newton School is committed to empowering the next generation of tech leaders and entrepreneurs. Newton School's unique approach to education combines industry connections, mentorship, and real-world insights to give students the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the tech industry. Students at Newton School have access to exclusive clubs, where they can collaborate with like-minded peers and challenge the norm. They also have the opportunity to participate in immersive programs in global tech hubs, which expands their horizons and nurtures a global mindset.