Multnomah Biblical Seminary Of Jessup University Awarded Prestigious Grant To Support Pastoral Mental Health Through Science Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKLIN, Calif. and PORTLAND, Ore., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multnomah Biblical Seminary (MBS) of Jessup University today announced that it has been awarded a significant grant from the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Dialogue on Science, Ethics, and Religion (DoSER) program as part of the "Science Engagement for Congregational Flourishing " (SECF) project, funded by the Lilly Endowment Inc. This initiative, titled“Church and Science Working Together to Cultivate Resilience in the Face of Suffering,” aims to equip pastors with the tools to address suffering and trauma in their congregations through a collaborative approach between theological and scientific communities.

Through this grant, MBS/Jessup University will work with AAASDoSER and partner with The Institute for Cultural Engagement: New Wine, New Wineskins and Science for the Church to integrate scientific insights into pastoral care. The initiative responds to the increasing mental health challenges faced by clergy, including what has been described as a“mental health crisis” with alarming rates of post-traumatic stress disorder-level symptoms among pastors.

“Pastors are often on the front lines of suffering and trauma, yet many lack the resources and training to effectively navigate these challenges,” said Dr. Paul Louis Metzger , Professor of Christian Theology & Theology of Culture, who alongside Dr. David Timms , Dean of the Seminary and Professor of New Testament, will be spearheading the initiative.“Through our partnership with AAAS DoSER, we aim to support pastors with the knowledge and tools necessary to cultivate resilience and well-being in their ministry settings.”

The project will convene two pastoral cohorts – one at Jessup University's Rocklin, California campus and another at its Multnomah Biblical Seminary campus in Portland, Oregon. Each cohort will include 8-12 pastoral leaders who will work with mental health practitioners and scientific advisors over a two-year period. These pastors will participate in six in-person sessions, engaging in discussions on the latest scientific findings related to trauma, resilience, and mental health. The program will also include webinars, guest instruction, and collaboration with science advisors to integrate these insights into their ministry contexts.

“The challenges pastors and their congregations face are multifaceted, ranging from the lingering effects of pandemic-related isolation to the increasing polarization of society and have heightened the demand for mental health support. This initiative is an opportunity for science and theology to work hand-in-hand in service to the church,” said Dr. Timms.“Through this grant initiative, Jessup seeks to bridge the gap between science and faith, equipping pastoral leaders with scientifically informed strategies to foster resilience both in themselves and their communities.”

The project will officially launch with a conference on holistic health in the autumn of 2025 and conclude with a final event reflecting on key findings and lessons learned. The program's long-term vision includes expanding its reach through the development of a graduate certificate program at the seminary and a textbook to amplify its impact for future pastoral leaders. Pastors interested in participating in one of the two cohorts are encouraged to contact the grant team at ... .

About Jessup University

Jessup University, with three campus locations in Rocklin , San Jose , and Portland, Oregon , is a distinguished institution committed to academic excellence and transformative education. Known for its vibrant community and innovative programs, Jessup offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees designed to prepare students for impactful careers and lifelong learning. With a focus on integrating faith and learning, Jessup University fosters a supportive environment where students, faculty, and staff can thrive. The university is dedicated to research, scholarship, and service, aiming to make a positive difference in the world through its academic and community endeavors.

About AAAS and DoSER

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is the world's largest general scientific society and publisher of the Science family of journals. The nonprofit is open to all and fulfills its mission to“advance science and serve society” through initiatives in science policy, international programs, science education, public engagement, and more. Building upon its mission, AAAS established the Dialogue on Science, Ethics, and Religion (DoSER) program in 1995 to facilitate communication between scientific and religious communities. For the latest information and news about AAAS DoSER and the Science Engagement for Congregational Flourishing project, visit ScienceReligionDialogue.org , , and .

