Charleston, SC, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more and more people move away from religion in favor of spirituality , author Mustafa Cinar presents a poetry book to foster spiritual growth. Born and raised in Turkey by intellectually and spiritually curious parents, Cinar moved to the United States to attend college, and as a naturally social person, he thrived. But his life would take an unexpected turn. In his early adulthood, Cinar's father was tragically killed in a car accident. While the profound loss left him without a physical connection to his father, he ultimately discovered a spiritual one. And it was this spiritual connection that would lead him to writing. Before he died, Cinar's father dreamt of writing a book on spirituality, and today, with the release of his new book, Mustafa has made their collective dream come true.“I believe my father's spirit guided me throughout the process of writing this book,” Cinar says.

In“Good Soul – Happy Life,” Cinar shares five spiritual poems accompanied by a backstory and colorful illustrations.“The story behind each poem is my personal spiritual experience throughout my life,” Cinar says. Inviting readers on a journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth, Cinar explores themes of morality, universal love, pet ownership, parental devotion, and marriage. From a young age, Cinar was taught to strive to be a good person, and he wants to inspire others to live with love, integrity, and responsibility.“Love each other and be a good soul, and you will be happy,” Cinar says.

Get ready to embark on a spiritual journey like no other, as you unravel the intricacies of life through the insightful verses of Good Soul - Happy Life. This book promises to touch your heart, uplift your spirit, and inspire you to appreciate life's beautiful journey. Author's wife's personal experience emphasizes the importance of the Chronic Lyme and Co-Infections disease. Chronic Lyme Patients from all over the world need better help and care

Born in Türkiye in 1962, Mustafa Cinar was nurtured by open-minded parents before moving to New York for college. While earning a degree in computer science, he met his wife, Janette, as well as a diverse group of friends. Inspired by his father's interest in humanity and spirituality, he began writing poetry after his father's untimely passing.“Good Soul – Happy Life” is his first book.

