Stäubli Robotics At Automate 2025: Revealing The Methods Behind The Machines

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Stäubli has a comprehensive portfolio of four- and six-axis industrial robots, mobile robots, and AGVs (automated guided vehicles) deployed worldwide across numerous industries. In addition to its broad range of solutions, Stäubli is set apart by full lifecycle support.

Unique solutions for automotive and general industry

Stäubli Robotics has been at the forefront of industrial automation for decades. In collaboration with OEMs, system integrators, and customers in numerous industries worldwide, it has developed solutions for evolving needs, resulting in a strong record of innovation. The flexibility of its robots will be on full display at Automate Booth 2232 with exhibits and demos showing how they make work easy and safe – and offer innovative approaches to optimize production processes.

In EV production, power electronics are vital in managing power and ensuring efficient energy flow. Stäubli will demonstrate its TS2-60 ESD robot, designed for handling ESD-sensitive components, turning a power supply on and off, and simulating a controlled electrical connection process using a PerforMore high-voltage connector from Stäubli Electrical Connectors. Supporting components, including Schunk air and servo grippers managed via MPS 025 pneumatic tool changers from Stäubli Fluid Connectors, enable smooth and reliable operation.

Stäubli will also feature a versatile TS2-60 robot in a hairpin electric motor assembly application in which the robot picks copper hairpins from a queuing rack and places them precisely into the correct slots of a stator, indexing one slot at a time. The process shows how robotic automation improves accuracy and cycle times in the production of critical motor components.

Mobile robotics: Stäubli is a leader in high-payload mobile robots with a full portfolio of platforms, forklifts, and autonomous mobile robots known for high-precision omnidirectional positioning and ability to carry payloads of up to 500 tons. Automate attendees will have the opportunity to see Stäubli's PF3 OMNI, a mobile robot platform with a 3-ton payload.

Complete lifecycle solutions for robot longevity

Turning the spotlight on the customer journey, Stäubli will show how its automation projects are planned and executed, highlighting the services and support provided at each stage. The space will consist of a series of walls with vivid displays and interactive exhibits, allowing visitors to explore.

The first wall will cover initial stages, such as ideation, feasibility, virtual commissioning with digital twins, and programming with SRS 2025, the latest version of Stäubli Robotics Suite software, with an emphasis on the role of technical support in determining the right solution.The next phase is integration and performance, which involves deploying the new solution within existing systems, determining performance metrics, and developing enhancements. The exhibit will feature CS9 controller modules and software options, as well as application support.The final stage is robot use and production, when the focus is on optimization and extending the robot's lifespan through maintenance. This will show the variety of service offerings, the ease of obtaining parts, and in the broader view, the robot's total cost of ownership (TCO).

These displays will be complemented by a "innovation station," where attendees can consult with technical experts, underscoring the total lifecycle support that Stäubli provides.

Deriving maximum value through next-level service

Stäubli offers a wide variety of services and products aimed at ensuring customers derive the greatest value from their robots and keep downtime to a minimum. Attendees will experience Stäubli's newest digital solution for smart factories, a powerful hardware platform for managing robot fleets. With connectivity for up to 50 robots, it enables remote monitoring, fault identification, data visualization, and performance optimization.

Using iPads, visitors will be able to visualize the inner workings of a robot with a virtual preventative maintenance experience and explore the MyStäubli Portal, which gives customers access to an extensive technical support library, premium support options, training, and more.

Stäubli also aims to demonstrate how easy its robots are to use and integrate. Operators do not need programming expertise, and visitors will experience this at an interactive training cell, where they can try out the user-friendly new SP2 plus robotic teach pendant, direct a TX2-60 robot through a pick-and-place process, fine-tune settings for performance and load, and even build a basic application using the VALBlocks software tool.

Life sciences: Flexible solutions for strict regulations

Stäubli Robotics has distinguished itself in the life sciences sector with hygienic robots designed to ensure safety and compliance in highly regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals and medical devices. At Automate, Stäubli will show how an ultra-precise Stäubli TX2-60 Stericlean robot works with a vision-guided flex feeder from VTR Feeder Solutions. The robot will use the vision system to meticulously pick and place medical device components.

Robotic tool changers from Stäubli Fluid Connectors

Stäubli Robotics will be joined at Automate by Stäubli Fluid Connectors (FCS), a leading manufacturer of quick connector systems for fluids, gases, and electrical power. The division also produces robotic tool changers and will host a demo cell featuring its new MPS line of robotic tool changers and end-of-arm tooling solutions for material handling. Highlighting its extensive technology portfolio, the demo will feature electrical modules such as DuraDock Vision for inspection and scanning, DuraDock Ultra for ultrasonic technology, and DuraDock Servo for servoelectric drives.

About Stäubli North America

Stäubli North America has more than 200 employees supporting Connectors, Robotics and Textiles customers. The company's North American headquarters is in Duncan, South Carolina. Stäubli provides customer support through its locations in Duncan, Queretaro, Mexico, and the newest Stäubli North American facility, which opened in 2018 in Novi, Michigan. In addition to 24/7 customer support, each of these facilities offers training and has dedicated on-site technical experts who can be deployed whenever needed. Stäubli's North American sales force is located strategically on the West and East coasts, and also serves Canada and Puerto Rico.

Worldwide, Stäubli is a leading manufacturer of quick release couplings, robotics systems and textile machinery. With a workforce of more than 6,000 employees, Stäubli is present in 28 countries supported by a comprehensive distribution network in 50 countries worldwide.

About Stäubli Robotics

Stäubli Robotics is a leading player in robotics around the world, consistently delivering engineering as effective and reliable as our service and support. Stäubli offers a complete range of 4-axis and 6-axis robotic systems, collaborative and mobile robotics as well as software to meet the most exacting demands of the market internationally. Stäubli robots combine speed, performance and safety. staubli/robotics

