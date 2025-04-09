Unnao Rape Case: No Relief To Kuldeep Singh Sengar As SC Dismisses Plea

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Giving no relief to expelled BJP UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain his plea seeking bail or early disposal of his appeal pending before the Delhi High Court.

A bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi dismissed the special leave petition seeking bail on the ground that Sengar's appeal pending before the Delhi HC was adjourned several times without any substantive progress.

The Justice Narasimha-led Bench told Sengar's counsel that a bail order would not come to his rescue since he is serving a sentence in other cases.

Without passing any direction in relation to the pending appeal, the apex court proceeded to dismiss Sengar's special leave petition.

Sengar's appeal against the trial court's order in theUnnao rape case is pending before the Delhi High Court, with him having sought reliefs like quashing of the trial court's December 16, 2019 judgment, which convicted him, and the December 20, 2019 order sentencing him to imprisonment for the rest of his life.

The trial court had convicted Sengar under various provisions of the IPC and also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on him.

Also, in March 2020, a special court sentenced Sengar, his brother Atul Singh and five others to 10 years' imprisonment in two cases linked to the death of the Unnao rape survivor's father in 2018. The court had held them guilty under various sections of the IPC for offences such as conspiracy, culpable homicide, disappearance of evidence, framing incorrect records, wrongfully restraining a person, and the Arms Act.

The trial started on August 5, 2019, after the Supreme Court directed to transfer of all five cases related to the matter from Unnao to Delhi. The top court had directed that the trial be held on a daily basis and be completed within 45 days. Sengar was expelled from the BJP and disqualified as a member of the Assembly after the trial court convicted him.