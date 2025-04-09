Russians Damage 63,000 Energy Facilities In Ukraine Over Three Years Of War
That's according to the Ministry of Energy , as reported by Ukrinform.
"Over the three years of full-scale war, more than 63,000 energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged. In 2024 alone, massive strikes and daily shelling attacks targeting these facilities resulted in the loss of approximately 10 GW of generating capacity,” the ministry said.
Since 2022, attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have claimed the lives of 160 power engineers, who were carrying out their duties during enemy shelling. Over 300 additional workers have sustained injuries in these assaults.Read also: Lubinets and IAEA Director General discuss security and humanitarian situation at ZNPP
During the latest heating season, from November 17, 2024, to March 2025, Ukraine's energy system endured nine large-scale attacks. By the end of 2024, losses in the energy industry were estimated at $93 billion.
The Ministry of Energy highlighted that, despite the severity of the strikes, the power industry managed to restore approximately 60% of the damaged generation capacity. Throughout the heating season, all nine nuclear power units under Ukraine's control remained fully operational.
As reported, preparations to conclude the heating season in Ukraine commenced in mid-March.
Photo: SES
