Russians Damage 63,000 Energy Facilities In Ukraine Over Three Years Of War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, more than 63,000 energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine have been damaged by massive strikes and targeted attacks.

That's according to the Ministry of Energy , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Over the three years of full-scale war, more than 63,000 energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged. In 2024 alone, massive strikes and daily shelling attacks targeting these facilities resulted in the loss of approximately 10 GW of generating capacity,” the ministry said.

Since 2022, attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have claimed the lives of 160 power engineers, who were carrying out their duties during enemy shelling. Over 300 additional workers have sustained injuries in these assaults.

During the latest heating season, from November 17, 2024, to March 2025, Ukraine's energy system endured nine large-scale attacks. By the end of 2024, losses in the energy industry were estimated at $93 billion.

The Ministry of Energy highlighted that, despite the severity of the strikes, the power industry managed to restore approximately 60% of the damaged generation capacity. Throughout the heating season, all nine nuclear power units under Ukraine's control remained fully operational.

As reported, preparations to conclude the heating season in Ukraine commenced in mid-March.

