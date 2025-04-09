Pakistan, US To Expand Strategic Ties With Focus On Mineral Development

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Pakistan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the area of mineral development, during a high-level meeting between US officials and Pakistan's military leadership.

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), hosted a delegation led by Mr. Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The engagement followed Pakistan's recent Mineral Investment Forum, an initiative aimed at attracting international investment to tap into the country's extensive mineral resources.

The US delegation lauded Pakistan's efforts to promote foreign investment in its mining sector and expressed confidence in the government's investor-friendly policies. Mr. Meyer described mineral development as a key area of shared interest and acknowledged the improving investment climate in the country.

Beyond economic cooperation, both sides held discussions on regional security dynamics and global developments. They also underscored the importance of enhancing collaboration through business-to-business (B2B), government-to-government (G2G), and people-to-people (P2P) frameworks, with a mutual goal of expanding the strategic relationship.