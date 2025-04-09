Firstlight Launches The Next Phase Of Its Unified Communications Evolution

Changes Include Advanced UC Features and an Enhanced Customer Experience

ALBANY, N.Y., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of digital infrastructure services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced it has launched the next phase in the evolution of its Unified Communications (UC) offering. This update introduces new features and functionality designed to deliver an enhanced customer experience.

The latest enhancements to FirstLight's UC solutions include advanced API integrations, best-in-class phone hardware and mobile clients, end-user and administrator portals, and more. This announcement follows the recent rollout of FirstLight's integration with Microsoft Teams.

Unified Communications refers to a platform that integrates voice, video, messaging, and collaboration tools into a seamless experience. FirstLight has deep roots in this space, having been among the first providers to deliver a hosted phone solution-laying the groundwork for the powerful, integrated UC technologies it delivers today.

"These product enhancements will allow us to maintain the same commitment to reliability and call quality as we always have while providing premium features and enhanced user experience to our customers," said John Romagnoli, Vice President, Product and Marketing for FirstLight. "An increasingly mobile workforce requires a more powerful and seamless unified communication solution. FirstLight's UC offering is built on our own cloud communications network, which gives our customers a strategic advantage in the market. They get reliable connectivity, crystal-clear voice, industry-leading features, local support, and complete control of the UC experience, all from a single trusted provider"

About FirstLight Fiber, Inc.

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, unified communications, and managed services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic with more than 125,000 locations serviceable by our more than 25,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit , or follow the company on X , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Media Contact:

John Romagnoli

[email protected]

SOURCE FirstLight

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED