Chef And Content Creator Joshua Weissman Teams Up With The Kentucky Derby To Bring Bold Race Day Flavors To At-Home Celebrations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The tradition of The Kentucky Derby is unlike anything else, extending far beyond the racetrack, and I'm thrilled to help bring the spirit of the Derby to those watching from home this year," Joshua Weissman said. "Preparing a spread for an event as legendary as the Derby can feel intimidating, but my goal with this menu was to craft a collection of approachable dishes that are both easy to make and also put a fresh take on classic race day favorites."

Leveraging his culinary expertise and social media savviness, including a keen sense of online food trends and a strong connection to his millennial and Gen Z followers, Joshua thoughtfully put together a spread of easy-to-enjoy snacks and bite-sized Derby-inspired dishes. Each item features a modern or unexpected twist that will bring any Derby party to the next level and won't interrupt the excitement of race day viewing.

"Joshua's love for food, creativity in the kitchen and passion for entertaining his online audience make him the ideal partner to curate this year's 'Kentucky Derby At-Home' menu," said Casey Ramage, vice president of marketing and partnerships at Churchill Downs Racetrack. "The menu Joshua put together embodies the energy of the Kentucky Derby with adventurous takes on traditional offerings that will make any at-home celebration just as thrilling as the race itself."

The Kentucky Derby 151 At-Home Menu

Crafted by Joshua Weissman

Pretzel Sticks with Mustard Mayo Sauce

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Cobb Salad

Perfectly Baked Mac and Cheese

Crudité

Spicy Sweet Caramel Corn

Salted Potato Chip Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Boulevardier Negroni

About the Kentucky Derby

The $5 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-old Thoroughbreds is the longest continually held major sporting event in the United States and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, The Run for the Roses® and The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®, the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horse race in the nation. The 151st Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

