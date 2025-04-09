403
Erdogan Addresses Turkey's Growing Global Influence
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the increasingly crucial role that Turkey is playing as global tensions continue to rise.
He noted that the importance of Turkey is becoming clear to international powers, who, "sometimes willingly but most of the time out of necessity," are acknowledging that any global framework excluding Türkiye is unfeasible. Even if such a framework were created, Erdogan stated, it would "have no chance of survival."
The president also issued a warning about the escalating consequences of the ongoing trade war, which he predicted would have a far-reaching effect globally.
He described the situation, saying, "It is understood that the trade war ignited by customs tariffs will have a global impact. Saying that a storm is coming that will affect everyone would not be an exaggeration."
Further emphasizing Turkey's growing significance on the world stage, Erdogan declared, "Türkiye has become not a mere extra granted a role in the games of great powers, but an actor that brings to life scenarios it has written itself."
On the economic front, Erdogan conveyed optimism about Turkey's ability to weather the challenges ahead, noting, "As we are among the countries facing low tariffs, we believe we will overcome this period more easily compared to many other countries."
