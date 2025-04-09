403
Tech Industry Workers Leave Jobs Amid Israeli-Gaza War
(MENAFN) According to newly released data, up to 8,300 tech workers have left Israel since the outbreak of the destructive conflict with Gaza in October 2023.
The report, issued by the Israel Innovation Authority, highlights that this exodus occurred between October 2023 and July 2024, making up 2.1 percent of Israel's total tech workforce.
The report further revealed a significant decline in employment within Israel's high-tech sector, with approximately 5,000 employees departing in 2024. This marks the first such decline in at least ten years.
The data also showed that the overall workforce in Israel's high-tech industry dropped to 390,847 in 2024, a decrease of 1.2 percent from 2023, underscoring the departure of the 5,000 tech workers.
Additionally, the figures suggest that a majority of Israel’s high-tech workforce is now based outside the country. Of the 840,000 total employees in the sector, 440,000 are working abroad, leaving only 400,000 remaining in Israel.
"The high-tech employment report emphasizes the need for continued focused investment in the industry, which is the main growth engine of the Israeli economy," stated Dror Bin, the CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority.
He stressed the importance of implementing political measures to facilitate the return of these tech workers to Israel.
Earlier media reports in Israel have suggested that many Israelis chose to leave the country in response to the ongoing war with Gaza and the resulting economic and security concerns within Israel.
