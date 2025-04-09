403
German center-right, social democrats approve coalition formation
(MENAFN) Germany's political landscape shifted on Wednesday as the center-right CDU/CSU alliance and the Social Democrats reportedly reached an agreement to form a coalition government, according to a report.
The agreement was finalized by party leaders during discussions held at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) headquarters, a report stated. The official details of the coalition deal are expected to be unveiled at a news conference later today.
According to reports, the Social Democrats are slated to receive five ministerial positions out of fifteen, including the significant portfolios of finance, justice, and defense. The CDU/CSU alliance is expected to control the remaining ten ministries, including the key interior and foreign affairs ministries.
Current Defense Minister Boris Pistorius of the Social Democrats is anticipated to retain his position in the new Cabinet. Meanwhile, veteran conservative politician Johann Wadephul is reportedly in line to become the next foreign minister.
Chancellor-designate Friedrich Merz's Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) emerged as the largest party in the snap elections held in February, securing 28.5 percent of the vote but falling short of an absolute majority, necessitating coalition talks.
