Luxafor Launches Zoom Integration For LED Busy Lights

Zoom status display on all Luxafor busy lights

Zoom statuses on busy lights for Windows & Mac

Automatic Zoom statuses for busy lights

Luxafor announces full Zoom Workspace status integration for its LED availability lights, including the Flag, Busy Tag, and Bluetooth Pro.

- Kaspars Škerba

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Luxafor, a developer of productivity-enhancing LED status indicators and workspace management tools, has announced the release of Zoom Workspace status integration for its range of LED availability devices, now supporting both Windows and macOS platforms.

This new functionality enables Luxafor busy lights, such as the Luxafor Flag, Busy Tag, and Bluetooth Pro, to automatically reflect a user's real-time Zoom status.

Whether a user sets their Zoom status to“In a Meeting,”“Away,” or“Do Not Disturb,” the connected Luxafor device updates accordingly using clear LED signals.

By reflecting real-time Zoom statuses through visual LED signals, Luxafor devices help teams work more efficiently, respect each other's focus time, and minimize unnecessary interruptions.

The Luxafor Flag offers real-time Zoom status display with an LED busy light for individuals in open offices, helping prevent interruptions by clearly signaling when someone is unavailable. For shared spaces and meeting rooms, the wireless busy light Luxafor Bluetooth Pro shows Zoom status remotely, helping teams avoid interruptions and signal when a room is in use.

Luxafor's integration with Zoom adds to its growing suite of smart features, which already includes support for Microsoft Teams, Zapier, email alerts, productivity timers and other productivity tools.

By integrating with Zoom Workspace statuses, Luxafor takes another step toward enabling smarter, more respectful collaboration. Whether in an office or remote setting, the integration gives teams a simple, visible way to understand availability without the need for messaging or verbal check-ins.

Setup instructions for both Windows and macOS users are available now at luxafor.



Haralds

Luxafor

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.