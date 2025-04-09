New York Psychotherapy And Counseling Center Receives Prestigious Platinum Bell Seal Certificate Fourth Consecutive Year

Photo courtesy of NYPCC

Photo courtesy of NYPCC

Photo courtesy of NYPCC

Non-profit org is dedicated to delivering essential mental health care to underserved communities while fostering a supportive environment for employees.

- Elliott Klein, the chief executive officer at NYPCC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the fourth consecutive year, New York Psychotherapy and Counseling Center (NYPCC) has received platinum status for the Bell Seal certificate issued by Mental Health America. The non-profit organization is well-known for the significant mental health care they provide in underserved areas and populations. This award demonstrates their commitment to upholding the highest mental health practices in their offices so that their team can reach higher levels of help for people in the community.

"We know that to be effective in the community, we must first have a team that prioritizes mental health," said Dr. Jonathan Keigher, vice president and chief clinical and compliance officer at NYPCC. "We first meet the mental health needs of our team, and then that radiates out into the community."

The Bell Seal Certificate is bestowed upon organizations and companies that prioritize mental health for their employees. To receive the certificate, they must meet a range of criteria and be evaluated in areas such as providing a supportive workplace culture, providing employees with benefits that support mental health, providing meaningful team care beyond compliance, and encouraging holistic wellness.

The platinum certificate status for the Bell Seal is the highest given. NYPCC has received it for the last four years for its commitment to ensuring the mental health needs of its staff are cared for. The organization goes to great lengths to ensure these measures are being met and provide an inclusive atmosphere. Their team comprises mental health professionals who are bilingual and multicultural and work in the neighborhoods in which they live.

“At NYPCC, we believe that caring for our team is the foundation of caring for our community. Earning the Platinum Bell Seal for the fourth year reaffirms that when we lead with compassion internally, we create the capacity to transform lives externally. This recognition is not just an award-it reflects our values in action.” said Elliott Klein, the chief executive officer at NYPCC.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the workplace plays a significant role in people's lives, affecting their mental and physical health in good and bad ways. They report that 84% of respondents to their survey said that their workplace conditions had contributed to at least one mental health challenge, and another 81% of workers report that they will be looking for a workplace that supports mental health in the future.

"Receiving the Bell Award from the Mental Health Association ignites a renewed passion in our mission to champion staff wellness and mental health. It's a powerful affirmation that prioritizing our team's well-being isn't just the right thing to do-it's the heartbeat of who we are. This recognition fuels us to lead boldly, care deeply, and continue building a workplace where every individual thrives,” said Kenise Etwaru, vice president, chief human resources officer of NYPCC.

NYPCC was started in 1974 with one small office. Today, it has a network of locations in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens and serves over 25,000 people annually. It provides mental health care to children and families, most of whom come from underserved demographics. To get more information about NYPCC, visit the site at:

About NYPCC

New York Psychotherapy and Counseling Center (NYPCC) is a non-profit, community-oriented mental health organization licensed by the New York State Office of Mental Health. Providing exceptional services to children, adolescents, and adults throughout the NYC area, NYPCC is committed to improving the quality of mental healthcare services. From hiring bilingual, multicultural staff to staying open 7 days a week and conducting ongoing community outreach efforts, NYPCC strives to ensure everyone has access to the best mental health care. They can be followed on their social media pages on Instagram , Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube . To get more information, visit the site at:

###

Source:

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Workplace Mental Health & Well-Being.

Cher Murphy

Cher Murphy PR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.