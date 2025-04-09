The Next Generation Of Card Cold Wallets: Introducing The ELLIPAL X Card

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, China, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELLIPAL, a leading provider of advanced cryptocurrency hardware wallets, is excited to unveil the ELLIPAL X Card, a revolutionary new product designed to bring cutting-edge security, convenience, and ease of use to cryptocurrency holders worldwide. Combining innovative features with a bank-size design, the ELLIPAL X Card represents a significant step forward in the evolution of cold wallet technology.

The World's First Air-Gapped Card Wallet



At its core, the ELLIPAL X Card is the world's first air-gapped card wallet. Air-gapped technology ensures that the card is completely offline, providing an impenetrable barrier against online threats like hacking, phishing, and malware. This technology makes it an ideal choice for users seeking a secure way to store and manage their cryptocurrency without exposing sensitive data to online risks.







The air-gapped approach keeps private keys and critical data completely isolated from the internet, ensuring your assets remain safe, whether you are sending, receiving, or storing crypto.



Secure Offline Seed Phrase Generation and Recovery



One of the standout features of the ELLIPAL X Card is its ability to generate and recover seed phrases offline. Unlike traditional wallets that rely on apps or software for backup processes, the ELLIPAL X Card generates and stores seed phrases completely offline. This feature eliminates potential security risks that arise from online exposure.



Moreover, the X Card allows users to create multiple backups by backing up the same seed phrase to as many as 10 cards at once. This flexible backup system provides greater peace of mind, as users can rest easy knowing their crypto holdings are safe, even if one backup card is lost or damaged.



Enhanced Security with CC EAL6+ Secure Chip Protection



Security is a top priority in the world of cryptocurrency, and the ELLIPAL X Card ensures that your private keys are protected by the highest security standards. The card features a CC EAL6+ secure chip, which provides robust protection against unauthorized access. With the secure chip, private keys are stored securely within the card, never leaving its protected environment, thus offering unmatched protection against potential threats.



The card's PIN protection further enhances its security. The PIN cannot be reset or bypassed, meaning your wallet remains secure even in the face of unauthorized attempts to access it.

Tap-to-Go: Fast and Simple Transactions



The ELLIPAL X Card is designed for ease of use. With the card's tap-to-go functionality, users can sign transactions quickly and securely. This intuitive feature allows you to complete transactions in just a few seconds-perfect for users who need to sign off on transactions while on the go. Whether you are sending funds to a friend, making purchases, or engaging with decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, the X Card ensures a smooth and secure transaction experience.



More Than Just a Backup Solution



Unlike traditional backup solutions that only provide a secondary copy of your wallet, the ELLIPAL X Card can also function as an independent wallet for managing your assets. Each card can act as a full-fledged wallet, allowing users to keep multiple cards on hand for added security and flexibility. With up to 10 backup copies available, you can ensure that your crypto assets are never at risk, no matter what happens to one of your cards.



Seamless Compatibility with Over 40 Blockchains



The ELLIPAL X Card is compatible with more than 40 blockchains and over 10,000 tokens, including popular assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDT, BNB, and XRP, making it an ideal solution for users with diverse crypto portfolios. Whether you are managing a single asset or multiple tokens across different blockchains, the ELLIPAL X Card can meet all your cryptocurrency management needs.



Easy & Effortless Wallet Migration



The ELLIPAL X Card also simplifies the process of wallet migration. It supports BIP39 compatibility, which means you can easily recover wallets from other devices or wallets offline. This functionality makes it easy for users to migrate their wallets without compromising security.



Availability and Pre-order Details



The ELLIPAL X Card is now available for pre-order. Customers who pre-order by May 30th will receive an exclusive Premium Limited Edition X Card along with a leather card case and additional exclusive gifts. Regular shipping will begin after May 30th. As part of ELLIPAL's ongoing mission to provide users with the most secure and innovative solutions in cryptocurrency, the company is excited to offer this new product to the crypto community.



Key Features of the ELLIPAL X Card:

Air-Gapped Technology: Keeps private keys completely offline.

Offline Seed Phrase Generation and Recovery: Generates and recovers backup phrases securely without any internet connection.

CC EAL6+ Secure Chip Protection: Offers top-tier security for private key storage.

Up to 10 Backup Copies: Enables multiple backup options for increased security.

BIP39 Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with other BIP39 wallets.

Tap-to-Go Transactions: Fast, secure, and simple transaction signing.

With the ELLIPAL X Card, crypto users can enjoy the convenience of a portable, easy-to-use wallet without compromising on security. As the future of digital asset management continues to unfold, the ELLIPAL X Card offers a forward-thinking solution designed to keep your assets safe and secure.



About ELLIPAL:



ELLIPAL is a leader in air-gapped cold wallet, certified by Forbes as one of the top 3 hardware wallets.Founded in 2018, ELLIPAL focuses on developing 100% offline, decentralized solutions for secure digital asset storage. It supports over 40 blockchains and 10,000+ tokens, serving customers in 140+ countries.



ELLIPAL has established long-term partnerships with leading blockchain companies such as CoinGecko, Opensea, MetaMask, Simplex,Uniswap, XDC, ADA, Polygon, SOL and more, enhancing its product and service offerings.

Website:



