IAB Unveils 2025 Newfronts Lineup, Spotlighting What's Next In Streaming

From May 5–8, Industry Leaders Will Come Together Across NYC and Online to Debut New Content, Share Insights, and Shape the Future of Video

IAB Main Stage Occurring on May 7

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As media consumption continues to shift, the 2025 IAB NewFronts is where marketers and media buyers come to see what's next - especially when it comes to video. From May 5–8 in New York City, the event offers a first look at what top digital media companies and tech platforms are planning: new shows, streaming strategies, and fresh ways to connect with audiences through video. It's a chance to hear directly from the people shaping the future of streaming, digital advertising, and content.

"The 2025 IAB NewFronts is where you can really get a sense of where the video world is heading," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "The presentations here reflect and shape what's coming next. From what people will be watching to how brands show up in those spaces, this is where the next year in digital video starts."

As an IAB NewFronts Principal Partner, Google will continue its long standing partnership by kicking off the 2025 IAB NewFronts on Monday.

The highly sought-after IAB Main Stage is set to return on Wednesday, May 7, spotlighting breakthrough content, technologies and solutions. Additionally, IAB will showcase findings from its annual IAB Digital Video Ad Spend & Strategy Report, which includes full-year 2024 results and an outlook for 2025.

Also slated to return during IAB's Main Stage day is "Spotlight on: News @ NewFronts" - a session focused on the role of credible, trustworthy journalism and why it matters for advertisers. The conversation will explore the value of investing in quality news and will include voices from leading organizations, including Yahoo, NBCUniversal, The Guardian, and The Washington Post.

"The way people watch is changing fast," said Cintia Gabilan, SVP, Centers of Excellence and Industry Initiatives, IAB. "Streaming is where audiences are, and CTV continues to grow because it's easy, personalized, and fits into people's lives. At the 2025 IAB NewFronts, we'll see how media companies are leaning into this shift and rethinking what video can be to create more connected, meaningful experiences."