IAB Unveils 2025 Newfronts Lineup, Spotlighting What's Next In Streaming
2025 IAB NewFronts May 5 – 8 Agenda *
Monday, 5/5
In-Person + Virtual
Tuesday, 5/6
In-Person + Virtual
Wednesday, 5/7
In-Person + Virtual
Thursday, 5/8
In-Person + Virtual
11:30am-12:30pm
9:00am-10:30am
T-Mobile Advertising Solutions
9:00am-5:15pm
IAB MAIN STAGE
9:00am-10:30am
The New York Times
11:30am-1:00pm
Samsung Ads
(Presentation will not be streamed)
11:30am-12:30pm
Condé Nast
2:00pm-3:30pm
VIZIO
(Presentation will not be streamed)
2:00pm-3:30pm
Tubi
2:00pm-3:30 pm
Meta
4:30pm-6:00pm
LG Ad Solutions
(Presentation will not be streamed)
4:30pm-6:00pm
TikTok
(Presentation will not be streamed)
4:30pm-6:00pm
YouTube
7:00pm-8:30pm
(Presentation will not be streamed)
6:00pm-9:00pm
Yahoo
(Presentation will not be streamed)
7:00pm-8:30pm
Snap Inc.
*All times are in EST; Attendees must reach out to IAB NewFronts presenters (above) to attend their presentations; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website:
2025 IAB NewFronts Main Stage May 7 Agenda*
8:00am-9:00am
Networking Breakfast
12:35pm-1:35pm
Lunch
Sponsored by Infillion
9:00am-9:20am
1:35pm-1:45pm
Upwave
9:20am-9:30am
Nielsen
1:50pm-2:10pm
My Code
9:30am-9:40am
Amazon Ads
2:10pm-2:20pm
DoubleVerify
9:45am-10:05am
ReachTV
2:30pm-2:50pm
Dr. Phil's MeritTV
10:05am-10:15am
WURL
2:50pm-3:10pm
LatiNation
10:15am-10:25am
A+E Global Media
3:10pm-3:45pm
10:30am-11:10am
Networking Break
3:45pm-4:05pm
Future Today
11:10am-11:20am
CheckedUp
4:10pm-4:30pm
Cadent
11:20am-11:30am
Teads
4:30pm-4:40pm
Mirror Digital
11:35am-11:55am
Estrella MediaCo
4:40pm-4:50pm
11:55am-12:05pm
Comscore
4:50-5:15pm
Spotlight on: News @ Newfronts
Yahoo, NBCUniversal, The Guardian, The Washington Post
12:05pm-12:25pm
Revry
5:20pm-6:20pm
Networking Reception
*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website:
About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and collaboration of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.
