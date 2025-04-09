Lumen Partners With Google Cloud To Deliver Next-Generation Network Infrastructure For The AI Era



Integrating Google's new Cloud WAN with Lumen connectivity services

This will modernize Lumen's Network-as-a-Service offerings so Lumen-managed SD-WAN and security services can be hosted in Google Cloud regions.

In partnership with Google Cloud, Lumen is e nabling direct 400 Gbps direct fiber connections from Google Cloud regions directly to customer locations

This will extend Lumen's connectivity to over 50,000 Lumen locations to Google Cloud, allowing Lumen to deliver substantial network capacity.

Lumen will connect its encrypted network to Google Distributed Cloud air-gapped deployments This initiative provides Lumen's highly secure WAN network solutions for Google Distributed Cloud and is designed to address threats faced by large enterprises, financial services and public sectors.

"Networks are the foundation of the AI revolution," said Dave Ward, chief technology and product officer at Lumen. "By combining Lumen's deep fiber footprint and secure networking capabilities with Google's global cloud reach infrastructure, we're giving enterprises the ability to move data faster, more securely, and with the flexibility required to support advanced AI workloads and distributed cloud environments."

For more details, read Lumen's full blog here: Announcing Lumen's Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud and Google's blog here: Connect Globally with Cloud WAN for the AI era

Watch the conversation between Lumen's Dave Ward and Google Cloud's VP/GM of Networking Muninder Sambi:

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit lumen, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, X: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

SOURCE Lumen Technologies