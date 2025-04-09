Thrive Awarded State Of Florida Contract For Digital Security Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New contract will provide state, county and city agencies with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive , a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud, and IT managed services, announced today that it has been selected by the State of Florida, Department of Management Services as a vendor for the Digital Security Solutions contract. This latest partnership adds to the list of state and local governments that trust Thrive to protect them from cyber threats, including phishing attempts and data breaches.

Local and state governments continue to be targets of cyberattacks, and the effect is costly. According to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024 , the global average cost of a data breach is $4.88 million. And with a government's limited resources, a cyberattack can be devastating, not only financially but also to the trust of its constituents.

To enable these organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity and better protect their data, Thrive has a dedicated public sector team with more than 20 years of experience. This team delivers proactive, fully managed security solutions designed to protect state agencies from cyber risk.

Florida's Department of Management Services will allow Thrive to provide cybersecurity solutions to state agencies and other eligible entities across multiple service categories, including:

: Endpoint Detection and Response Fortinet FortiEDR with Thrive Management: Email Security Checkpoint Harmony Email & Collaboration Security with Thrive Management: Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Checkpoint SASE with Thrive Management

“State and local governments are seeing an influx of data at the exact same time that cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated. It has never been more important to ensure government systems are updated, teams are trained, and data is protected,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive.“Thrive has a deep understanding of the unique needs of local and state governments across our cybersecurity journey. When government agencies like the State of Florida, partner with us, we bring in our team of experts to handle cybersecurity risk so the organization can focus on serving citizens.”

