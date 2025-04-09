403
Envoy declares Brazil’s Lula to show up at Moscow WWII victory celebrations
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has accepted an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend Moscow's Victory Day celebrations on May 9, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War II. Russian Ambassador to Brazil Aleksey Labetsky confirmed the invitation and said both nations are finalizing travel arrangements for Lula.
Labetsky noted that Brazil was the only Latin American country to participate in combat during World War II, with its forces fighting alongside Allied troops in Italy in 1944-45. The ambassador emphasized the significance of Lula's upcoming visit, as it would strengthen bilateral relations between Brazil and Russia, as well as enhance cooperation within the BRICS bloc and broader global political discussions.
Russia views the 1945 victory as a key symbol of national strength, as the USSR lost millions of lives during the war, referred to as the Great Patriotic War in post-Soviet countries. Other foreign leaders who have confirmed their attendance include Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Chinese President Xi Jinping is also scheduled to visit Moscow for the parade as part of a state visit, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation is still unconfirmed.
Several other leaders, such as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and Vietnamese President To Lam, are also expected to attend.
