OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation's Closure Of UNRWA Schools In Jerusalem
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 9 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned on Wednesday the decision by Israeli occupation authorities to close six schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Jerusalem, as part of their unlawful measures targeting the presence and role of the UN agency, particularly in the occupied city.
In a statement, the organization called the decision a "flagrant violation" of the United Nations Charter and related resolutions, warning of its consequences on depriving Palestinian refugee children of their fundamental right to education and the Israeli occupation's attempt to impose its own curriculum on them.
OIC added that this is part of the ongoing targeting of Palestinian rights and presence in occupied Jerusalem, and it comes within Israel's rejected attempts to eliminate the Palestinian refugee issue and their inherent right to return.
The organization renewed its call for all countries to protect UNRWA and provide it with political, financial, and legal support in order to enable it to continue its vital role, which is irreplaceable in serving millions of Palestinian refugees and ensuring their rights under relevant United Nations resolutions, including Resolution 194.
On Tuesday, Israeli occupation authorities delivered closure notices to the schools, demanding that they shut down within 30 days and that the students be transferred to schools under the occupation's municipal control in Jerusalem. (end)
