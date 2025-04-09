Isaac Health Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Strengthening Its Commitment To Patient Data Security

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Isaac Health , a national leader in brain health and dementia care, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, achieving compliance with the leading industry standards for customer data security. This achievement demonstrates Isaac Health's ongoing commitment to providing a secure data environment for our customers."When it comes to dementia care, trust is everything," said Dr. Julius Bruch, co-founder and CEO of Isaac Health. "Achieving SOC 2 compliance reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive data with the same level of care and precision that we bring to treating our patients."Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is the gold standard for evaluating data security, availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The rigorous audit, conducted by Johanson Group LLP, verified that Isaac Health's security controls meet the leading industry benchmarks for healthcare data protection.By achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance, Isaac Health assures patients, providers, and partners that their data is protected by rigorous, industry-leading security standards. This milestone reflects the company's commitment to delivering exceptional brain health and dementia care while prioritizing the privacy and security of every individual they serve.About Isaac HealthIsaac Health is a scalable platform for brain health and dementia care. We partner with leading healthcare organizations to provide expert screening, assessment, treatment, and care management for people living with dementia and their family caregivers. Our mission is to ensure individuals and families get the high-quality care they need within days, not months. Visit to learn more.

