Medicud secures over €1.3M to initiate pivotal trial of innovative wound healing device
(MENAFN- ALA Group) Financing will support clinical and regulatory development of DRYUM, novel and easy to use incisional negative pressure wound therapy system, with first clinical focus in orthopedic surgery
Regulatory approvals for commercialization in EU and US targeted for first half of 2026
Rome, Italy, April 9, 2025 – Medicud, a medical device startup specializing in wound healing, today announces the securing of over €1.3M ($1.4M) in seed financing. This includes €766K ($829K) in private equity and €575K ($622K) in non-dilutive funding, bringing the total raised by the company since inception to €2.5M ($2.7M). New investors participating in this round include lead US investor CHMBR Partners, 50 Partners Capital Health and Business Angels des Grandes Écoles (BADGE), as well as several individual and strategic investors.
This investment round enables Medicud to kickstart the regulatory process to launch a pivotal trial for the use of DRYUM, the first mechanically powered incisional negative pressure wound therapy device tailored specifically for surgical incisions in any specialty. This trial will focus on orthopedic surgery, specifically Total Hip Arthroplasty and Total Knee Arthroplasty. The trial aims to recruit 59 patients at Ospedale Pietro e Michele Ferrero (Piedmont, Italy) with Prof. Marco Schiraldi as principal investigator.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished at Medicud. The team worked tirelessly to develop the DRYUM device and make it work in the shortest time possible. Clinicians need a new standard of care for wound healing, both cost effective and efficient in reducing surgical complications, and more sustainable,” said Antonio Nunzio d’Angelo, CEO and co-founder of Medicud. “The support and recognition we received from this syndicate of international investors will help accelerate our clinical development and bring us closer to providing clinicians and patients worldwide with a new and innovative solution to post-operative wound healing. Our Series A funding, expected in H1, 2026, will be pivotal for the commercialization of our device.”
DRYUM is a single-use solution delivering proven constant negative pressure to reduce complications and improve healing of surgical wounds. Compared to current negative pressure systems that are heavy, expensive, and restrictive, Medicud’s device is portable and easy to use, even with one hand, and does not need long and complicated training. Because DRYUM is manual, not electronic, it increases accessibility, is more cost effective for surgeons and hospitals worldwide, and silent, which improves patients’ comfort. Thanks to multiple wound dressing sizes and shapes, it works for different types of wounds.
“We invest in promising companies in sports and health in three areas: biotech, medtech and consumer-facing technologies. Medicud falls squarely within these boundaries. We are delighted to have invested in this company, whose first product demonstrates a high expertise and offers a strong added value with its simplicity, reliability, and modest cost compared to the competition. It opens up a market that was previously not attractive due to excessive pricing and minimal benefits compared to simple bandages,” said Charles Hirschler, Managing Member of CHMBR Partners, LLC.
Initially, Medicud will target the four most common incisional procedures in the EU and the US: cesarean section, Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA), Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) and breast reconstruction after mastectomy. These account for 4.66 million procedures per year, an annual market of more than €400 million ($433M). DRYUM can become the standard of care in post-operative wound dressing: 236 million surgical procedures worldwide per year, a market valued at up to €22 billion ($23.8bn) . More than one in ten patients experience on-site surgical complications, the two main ones being infections and dehiscence .
"Medicud is tackling a critical yet often overlooked issue in surgical care: the prevention of post-operative complications through effective wound management. Its innovative approach to portable negative pressure therapy combines medical-grade efficacy with unprecedented usability and affordability,” said Sandrine Egron, Investment Director at 50 Partners Capital Health. “We were impressed by their deep clinical insight, strong execution capabilities and the positive traction they have built with surgeons. At 50 Partners Health, we are proud to support Medicud’s journey toward transforming surgical recovery across Europe and beyond."
The financing will also allow Medicud to complete the CE mark and FDA approval for DRYUM, with regulatory approval targeted for the first half of 2026, aligned with the company’s ambition to go global. Under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) 2017/745, DRYUM is a class IIa device, while under the FDA it is a class II which can benefit from 501(k) premarket notification. Medicud plans to expand its team with the recruitment of a commercial director.
Legal adviser: Hogan Lovells (Pierluigi Feliciani and Paola Torre)
About CHMBR Partners
CHMBR Partners LLC combines cutting-edge expertise and experience in applied informatics and bioelectronics at the highest levels: Olympic teams and athletes. We invest at an early stage in technologies we understand and, ideally, people we know. Examples include: BOA (BOAFit.com, performance and comfort enhancing closures), Whoop (Whoop.com, state-of-the art wearable), FitBiomics (Fitbiomics.com, microbiome products), CustomSurg (CustomSurg.com, technologies for complex orthopedic surgery), Axoft (Axoft.us, materials and implants for brain interfaces) and Medicud (Medicud.it, wound dressing technology that mitigates healing risks).
About 50 Partners Capital Health
50 Partners Capital Health is an early-stage investment fund dedicated to supporting exceptional founders building the future of healthcare. We combine capital, strategic insight and hands-on support to help visionary startups scale faster and smarter. Our portfolio spans medtech, digital health, AI-driven diagnostics and more — always with a focus on patient impact, clinical excellence and global scalability.
