Great Return Continues: 54 Families Relocated To Rebuilt Sugovushan Village

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues.

According to Azernews , the families moving to the newly rebuilt Sugovushan village in the Aghdara district were previously temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

In this phase, 54 families - a total of 179 people - have been relocated to the village.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support they have received.

They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, as well as the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the land, and prayed for mercy upon the martyrs who gave their lives in this cause.

It should be noted that currently, nearly 40,000 people live in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, including former internally displaced persons who have been resettled, individuals working on reconstruction projects, employees of various government agencies operating locally, and those employed in newly reestablished healthcare, education, cultural, tourism, industrial, and energy institutions.