Lucidya Secures SAR 5 Million Grant From Saudi Arabia’S National Technology Development Program 

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidya, the leading AI-powered customer experience management (CXM) platform in the Arab world, has secured a SAR 5 million (USD 1.3 million) grant from Saudi Arabia's National Technology Development Program (NTDP). This strategic milestone reinforces Lucidya's position as a front-runner in the rapidly expanding AI and CXM space, while accelerating its plans for regional market expansion.

The NTDP, an initiative owned by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), is designed to empower high-potential technology companies and fast-track Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals. The SAR 5 million grant will enable Lucidya to scale operations, enhance its product offerings, and expand into new markets beyond the Kingdom.

The grant announcement comes as MCIT launches the second phase of its Source Tech initiative. This program aims to advance Saudi Arabia's digital economy by further localizing application development, outsourcing, and communication services, positioning the Kingdom as a global hub for digital innovation.

Ziyad Binsulaiman, Business Development Director at Lucidya, commented on the grant sharing,“Lucidya is positioned to accelerate its growth trajectory and contribute to Saudi Arabia's vision of becoming a global leader in technology and innovation by transforming how organizations manage customer experiences. We are honored to receive this grant, which will help us expand Lucidya's innovative solutions across new markets and elevate the region's CX standards.”

About Lucidya

Lucidya is a fully compliant, AI-powered unified customer experience platform (CXM) designed to support CX and marketing leaders in large enterprises, governments, and SMEs across the Arab world. Through the power of AI, Lucidya enables organizations to turn raw data into meaningful interactions and actionable insights, allowing them to build human connections and drive real business impact, safely and securely.

About NTDP

The National Technology Development Program (NTDP) is a key national initiative aimed at advancing the Kingdom's technology ecosystem. Through targeted interventions and funding programs such as the Bridge Fund, NTDP empowers high-growth companies and fosters an environment that supports innovation, investment, and sustainable market development-helping position Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for technological excellence.

