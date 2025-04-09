China And Global Automotive Lidar Industry Report 2025: Chipification And Digitalization Drive Continuous Performance Improvement And Cost Reductions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beyond the ups and downs in vehicle models, there is also an ups and downs in performance improvement and cost reduction, which also promotes the application of LiDAR in more scenarios, such as humanoid robots, robot dogs, low-altitude economy, logistics, ports, agriculture, etc. LiDAR is experiencing an explosion in both automotive and non-automotive fields.

In early 2025, BYD's 'Eye of God' Intelligent Driving and Changan Automobile's Tianshu Intelligent Driving sparked a wave of mass intelligent driving, making the democratization of intelligent driving increasingly evident. LiDAR technology has now been extended to models priced between 100,000 and 150,000 yuan (such as the Galaxy E8, bZ3X, and Leapmotor B10), and even to a 100,000-yuan model (a Changan model will be equipped with it).

Additionally, high-end models such as the NIO ET9 (3* LiDAR), MAEXTRO S800 (4* LiDAR), and New AITO M9 (4* LiDAR) are enhancing safety redundancy. The Zeekr Qianli Haohan H9 will be equipped with 5* LiDAR, while the GAC Group's L3 autonomous driving model G1000, set to launch in Q4 this year, will feature 4* LiDAR. Upgrading to high-performance LiDAR or increasing their number has become essential for advancing to L3/L4 autonomy.

In 2024, installations of automotive LiDAR exceeded 1.5 million, and the penetration rate climbed to 6.0%

According to statistics from the publisher, the installed capacity of LiDAR surged to 1.529 million units in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 245.4%; the penetration rate rapidly jumped to 6.0% in 2024. Models equipped with LiDAR are becoming more and more popular in the market.

In terms of market concentration, the top four automotive LiDAR companies include RoboSense, Hesai Technology, Huawei, and Seyond. In 2024, the combined market share of these four companies exceeded 99%, dominating the automotive LiDAR market. Other passenger car LiDAR suppliers include Luminar, Valeo, DJI Livox, Tanway Technology, etc., which are also achieving mass production.

Chipification and digitalization drive continuous performance improvement and cost reduction

LiDAR chipification addresses engineering demands for streamlined form factor (roof-installed), compact integration (behind windshield, bumper, or fused with headlights), and enhanced safety redundancy by enabling finer environmental perception. By miniaturizing and integrating emission, scanning, and reception components, it further reduces costs. Concurrently, digital architecture designs, such as centralized computing, enable faster onboard response times, improving safety features like AEB optimization.

Despite the clear trend toward chipification, technical bottlenecks persist: SPAD chip technology remains dominated by international players like Sony and ON Semiconductor, while silicon photonic OPA scanning accuracy requires further refinement. Domestic manufacturers must accelerate breakthroughs in materials (e.g., InGaAs detectors) and processes (e.g., 3D stacking) to achieve full supply-chain autonomy.

Current SPAD chip players include Sony, as well as domestic entrants like Sophoton, FortSense, and Adaps Photonics. Companies adopting SPAD-based digital architectures include Ouster, ZVISION, and RoboSense. For example, the ZVISION EZ6, which uses SPAD chips, achieves a 20%-30% cost reduction compared to previous generations, making it suitable for forward long-range applications (passenger cars/intelligent transportation).

LiDAR accelerates its penetration into humanoid robots and other fields

In non-automotive applications, LiDAR is being widely adopted in industrial control, robotics, drones, measurement & ranging, ports, logistics, agriculture, and other sectors. In December 2024, Hesai delivered over 20,000 LiDAR units for the robotics market in a single month.

Hesai Technology stated that its LiDAR shipments in 2025 are projected to reach 1.2 to 1.5 million units, with approximately 200,000 units designated for robotics applications - covering mobile robots, delivery robots, cleaning robots, and more. Its new production line is set to commence operations in Q3 2025, with annual capacity expected to reach 2 million units by year-end. Hesai's XT series currently provides 3D perception technology for Unitree's robots and is deployed in scenarios such as BMW's Automated Factory Driving (AFD) system.

Meanwhile, RoboSense officially announced its robotics platform company strategy in early 2025, positioning itself as a 'robotics technology platform company' to supply incremental components and solutions for the AI robotics industry. Products like the E1R and Airy LiDARs for robots, along with new robotics vision offerings such as the Active Camera and the dexterous hand Papert 2.0, are rapidly being implemented in AI robotics applications.

Seyond is also actively expanding in the robotics market, with its products already deployed across major applications including robotic dogs, logistics robots, industrial robots, and agricultural robots. The company continues to see growing shipments in this sector.

Finally, let's examine how other LiDAR companies are advancing product applications in non-automotive fields.

